News: Millionaire Mastermind Academy Receives Grant from Truist Foundation to Support Diverse Entrepreneurs | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- The Millionaire Mastermind Academy announced it received a recent grant from Truist Foundation to support program operations, technical assistance, and support services for diverse entrepreneurs.



"The Millionaire Mastermind Academy addresses barriers to economic mobility for women who have been systemically and historically underserved and excluded, and we are grateful for the support of Truist Foundation," said CEO and founder Dr. Velma Trayham. "When more women have access, economies grow. Women's economic empowerment boosts productivity, increases economic diversification and income equality, and other key positive development outcomes for individuals and communities."



The academy has helped over 8,000 women entrepreneurs develop and grow businesses nationwide. It serves thousands of women annually with resources, tools, and access to move forward. The Truist Foundation grant will help the Millionaire Mastermind Academy support more underserved entrepreneurs with technical support.



"Truist Foundation believes in building stronger communities and better lives by supporting the innovative work of nonprofits like the Millionaire Mastermind Academy," said Katie Saez, Truist Regional President in Georgia. "We are honored to help grow diverse entrepreneurship across Georgia and beyond."



About Millionaire Mastermind Academy:



The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization aiming to end poverty through empowered entrepreneurship, with a mission to educate and support the growth of minority women-owned businesses. Technical assistance, access to capital, and economic empowerment programs operating in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.



For more information, please visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/



About Truist Foundation:



Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives - the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at http://Truist.com/Foundation.



