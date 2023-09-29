News: Tellwell Publishing Announces Indigenous Voices Grant in Honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation | CitizenWire

VICTORIA, B.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Tellwell Publishing is launching a new program called the Indigenous Voices Grant, earmarking $10,000 in in-kind book publishing services to amplify the voices of Indigenous Canadians.



The grant aligns with Tellwell's commitment to cultivating a vibrant culture through the telling of powerful stories while contributing to the understanding of Indigenous communities, histories, and perspectives in Canada.



"We believe in the power of storytelling to foster awareness and empathy," said Tellwell Publishing CEO Tim Lindsay. "By offering this grant, we aim to remove barriers to publishing and create a platform for Indigenous voices. We look forward to witnessing the birth of inspirational and impactful works that resonate with readers and contribute to the rich tapestry of Indigenous literature."



The guidelines for the Indigenous Voices Grant will be established in the coming months with the funding allocated and first book projects selected in 2024. The grant may support one or more book projects depending on the submissions received and their budgetary needs.



Tellwell Publishing is actively seeking partnerships with organizations to help promote the Indigenous Voices Grant and curate submissions. The fund aims to embrace book projects in genres ranging from non-fiction and fiction to poetry or children's literature.



About Truth and Reconciliation Day: The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, previously known as Orange Shirt Day, observed annually on September 30, is a day to honour and remember the Indigenous children who were sent away to residential schools in Canada, and to learn more about the history of those schools and the ongoing impacts of intergenerational trauma that remain as a result of their existence.



About Tellwell Publishing:



Tellwell Publishing, based in Victoria BC, is an independent book publishing company committed to providing quality publishing services to authors. Tellwell empowers authors by offering the expertise and talents of publishing professionals to enhance the quality of their work.



Additional information about Tellwell Publishing can be found at: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/.



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.