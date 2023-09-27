News: An Immigrant Tale of Love and Loss Unfolds in ‘Maria Teresa Vaglio: An Italian Mystery’ | CitizenWire

The staged reading runs October 6-7 at 7 p.m. at the Community Folk Art Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- The Community Folk Art Center (CFAC) is excited to announce the upcoming staged reading of "Maria Teresa Vaglio: An Italian Mystery" by Donna Inglima. This immigrant story, charged with humor and emotional pain, explores themes of abandonment, family dysfunction, and the resilience of the human spirit. This biographical upstate NY story takes the audience on a journey from Italy to Seneca Falls.



The staged reading runs October 6 - 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Community Folk Art Center, 805 E. Genesee Street, Syracuse. The admission fee is a sliding scale from $1to $15.



The play explores three generations of the family; brought to life through personal stories, memories, and heartfelt letters. Against the backdrop of World War II, in 1946, a letter filled with desperation and longing, arrives at the doorstep of 25 Green St. in Seneca Falls, NY. It originates from the picturesque town of Taranto, Italy, and is penned by Teresa Vaglio who embarks on a quest to reunite with the daughter she abandoned in 1908 setting in motion a series of discoveries of long-buried family secrets.



Don't miss this opportunity to embark on a journey through time and across continents, as "Maria Teresa Vaglio: An Italian Mystery" reminds us that we possess the endurance thrive and survive our families. Inglima reflects on the universality of family stories, asserting, "All families have secrets, and we can recognize common threads of our own lives in the stories of others." This recognition of shared experiences is at the core of the play's emotional resonance and in the communal power storytelling.



Donna Inglima, a proud member of AEA, SDC., is a lifelong theatre professional who loves acting, directing, teaching and playwriting.



SPECIAL PROGRAMMING:



October 7: Stage Talk / Q&A with performers following 7 p.m. performance in the Theatre



SPONSORS: This project is generously supported by The Statewide Community Regrants Program, funded by the New York State Council on the Arts with the backing of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by CNY Arts. Additional funding is provided by the City of Syracuse Arts & Culture Recovery Fund Program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered by CNY Arts.



