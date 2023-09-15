News: Soberlink Launches ‘Addiction Care is Healthcare’ Campaign in Honor of National Recovery Month | CitizenWire

The campaign aims to reshape perceptions and champion true recovery by highlighting the importance of addiction care in holistic healthcare

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In recognition of National Recovery Month this September, Soberlink, the 'Gold Standard' in alcohol monitoring, is proud to announce the launch of its 'Addiction Care is Healthcare' campaign. The initiative seeks to normalize addiction care and firmly establish its place within the larger umbrella of holistic healthcare.



"Soberlink celebrates National Recovery Month by showcasing the parallelism between healthcare and addiction care," reads the campaign's landing page. The company's mission is to break barriers, shift paradigms, and erase stigmas associated with alcohol monitoring and addiction care.



Joshua Cagney, M.A., an Addiction Recovery Professional, emphasized the importance of Soberlink's technology in the recovery journey. "External structures are critical for clients in early recovery from Alcohol Use Disorder. I'm not sure that I've found a better tool to create external structure outside of the treatment environment than Soberlink," said Cagney.



Recent studies underscore the urgency of the campaign's message. Research supported by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) reveals that nearly one-third of adults in the U.S. have experienced Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) at some point in their lives. Alarmingly, only about 20 percent of them seek AUD treatment.



Soberlink's state-of-the-art design and technology provide a modern, discreet user experience, rewriting narratives on alcohol monitoring. "Much like tools in traditional healthcare, such as glucose monitors for diabetes, Soberlink plays a pivotal role in addiction care by fostering connectivity, accountability, and progress tracking," the company stated.



The campaign's landing page, which can be found at https://www.soberlink.com/addiction-care-is-healthcare, offers more insights and resources on the importance of addiction care in the broader healthcare landscape.



About Soberlink:



Since 2011, Soberlink has linked sobriety with technology to create the most comprehensive remote alcohol monitoring system. Recognized as the 'Gold Standard' in alcohol monitoring by healthcare professionals and clients alike, Soberlink continues to innovate and lead the industry in ensuring that addiction care is seen as an integral part of holistic healthcare.



Learn More: https://www.soberlink.com/

