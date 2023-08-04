News: Palisade Capital Management Named a Top RIA by FA Magazine | CitizenWire

FORT LEE, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Palisade Capital Management, LP has been recognized by Financial Advisor magazine as one of the top registered investment advisors in the country.



"This award represents our team's deep commitment to providing a fundamentally different wealth management experience for clients" shares Alison Berman, Palisade's Managing Partner, President & Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud to work with these professionals who take their fiduciary duty to heart and dedicate themselves each and every day to doing what is best on our clients' behalf."



About the Financial Advisor Magazine RIA Survey



FA Magazine's rankings are based on year-over-year regulatory assets under management among independent RIAs as of December 31, 2022. There is no fee to participate in the survey. More information can be found on the FA Magazine website



About Palisade Capital Management



For over 25 years, individuals and families have turned to Palisade Private Wealth Management for comprehensive wealth management. At Palisade, clients benefit from personalized, attentive service, planning customized to their unique circumstances, investment expertise founded in our institutional heritage, and a wide breadth of support resources.



Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, woman managed and majority-owned investment management firm with approximately $4.2 billion of assets under management headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.



For more information, visit: https://palisadecapital.com/



Disclosures



The information contained herein reflects the view of Palisade Capital Management, LP and its affiliates (collectively, "Palisade" or the "Firm") as of the date of publication. These views are subject to change without notice at any time subsequent to the date of issue. All information provided in this release is for information purposes only and should not be deemed as investment advice or a recommendation to purchase or sell any specific security. While the information presented herein is believed to be reliable, no assurance, representation, or warranty is made concerning the accuracy of the data presented. In addition, there can be no guarantee that any projection, forecast, or opinion in the release will be released. Always consult with your CPA or tax professional. State tax laws vary.



Palisade is an SEC registered investment management firm established in 1995. Based on Fort Lee, NJ, the Firm manages a variety of assets for a diversified client base, including institutions, foundations, endowments, pension and profit-sharing plans, retirement plans, mutual funds, private limited partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or expertise.



Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.



No assurance can be given that any strategy referenced herein will be successful. The performance of the strategies can be volatile and involve a high degree of risk. Investors may lose some or all of their investment.



Please note, each client account has different characteristics and other accounts with the same strategy may have materially different results. The actual characteristics of any particular account will vary based on a number of factors including, but not limited to (i) the size of the account; (ii) the timing of the investment; (iii) investment restrictions applicable to the account, if any; and (iv) market exigencies at the time of investment.



This notice has been prepared for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, instrument, or investment product. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe," or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or the actual performance of investments may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.



Neither rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any designation or certification, should be construed as a guarantee that a client or prospective client will experience any certain level of results if Palisade is engaged, or continued to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. The Top RIA ranking was conferred on August 1, 2023 by Financial Advisor (FA) Magazine. Rankings published by FA Magazine base the selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser, primarily year-over-year regulatory assets under management as of December 31, 2022. FA Magazine does not charge any type of fee to advisers to be listed in the annual ranking.



Learn More: https://palisadecapital.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.