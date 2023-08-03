News: Novelist Michelle Wildgen Joins Todos Santos Writers Workshop’s 2024 Winter Session | CitizenWire

Wildgen joins Christopher Merrill (poetry), Karen Karbo (memoir), Jeanne McCulloch (memoir), and Rex Weiner (storytelling strategies) in the acclaimed creative writing retreat's teaching lineup

TODOS SANTOS, Baja California Sur /CitizenWire/ -- Novelist Michelle Wildgen has joined the faculty of the Todos Santos Writers Workshop for the 11th annual winter session, Feb. 4 - 10, 2024. Wildgen, a longtime editor at Tin House magazine, and author of four novels, will lead the fiction class. Wildgen joins Christopher Merrill (poetry), Karen Karbo (memoir), Jeanne McCulloch (memoir), and Rex Weiner (storytelling strategies) in the acclaimed creative writing retreat's teaching lineup.



Wildgen's most recent novel, "Wine People," published in August 2023 by Zibby Books, is described as "A riveting, behind-the-scenes portrait of a high-drama industry, from the chateau to the corner office... pour a glass and dive in," by Oprah Daily.



"I've known Michelle since we were colleagues at Tin House," said TSWW co-founder and co-director Jeanne McCulloch. "In addition to being a gifted writer and editor, she is a wise and generous teacher who understands craft on a fundamental level. She also happens to be a fabulous person, our students will be very fortunate to work with her."



"I'm thrilled to join the incredible faculty at Todos Santos Writers Workshop and to work with the brilliant Jeanne McCulloch once again," said Wildgen. "Something truly special happens for the writers around these tables, and I'm honored to be a part of it."



About Michelle Wildgen:



In addition to Wine People, Wildgen is the author of the novels You're Not You, But Not For Long (Picador), and Bread and Butter (Doubleday), and the editor of the food writing anthology Food & Booze (Tin House). A former executive editor with the award-winning literary journal Tin House, she is a freelance editor and co-founder/co-director since 2013 of the Madison Writers' Studio in Madison, Wisconsin. More info at https://www.michellewildgen.com/.



About Todos Santos Writers Workshop:



The Todos Santos Writers Workshop, founded in 2014, is a center for creative writing based in the historic pueblo mágico of Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. TSWW's annual winter session offers workshops for writers at all levels in fiction, memoir, poetry, and storytelling strategies. Classes are limited to eight participants to ensure maximum individual attention. An annual TSWW spring session in Paris, France, focuses on memoir writing.



More info: https://todossantoswritersworkshop.com/.



Winter Session Information: https://todossantoswritersworkshop.com/?page_id=1488



