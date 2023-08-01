News: HousingWire honors TrustEngine Vice President Rachel Cunningham as a 2023 Women of Influence | CitizenWire

TrustEngine achieves 98% customer satisfaction score under Cunningham's leadership

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- TrustEngine™, a provider of data-driven homebuyer engagement and education solutions for lenders, today announced Vice President of Customer Success Rachel Cunningham has been named a HousingWire 2023 Women of Influence award honoree. The Women of Influence awards program recognizes the achievements of women who are shaping the U.S. housing economy.



Cunningham was recognized for making an outstanding impact on TrustEngine and its lender clients during her multi-year tenure leading customer success at the company. During the merger of Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach, now TrustEngine, Cunningham restructured customer success into three divisions to better serve clients under a unified brand. Her enhancements to the company's onboarding procedures greatly accelerated implementation timelines and her coaching of the customer success team to take on an advisory approach to account management led TrustEngine to exceed retention targets. Under Cunningham's leadership, TrustEngine has achieved a 98% customer satisfaction score.



As interest rates began to rise, Cunningham took proactive measures to both support lenders through a steep drop in volume as well as prevent client churn. Guided by empathy, Cunningham consulted with clients to optimize their service plans for the new market. Also, with many clients undergoing mergers and acquisitions themselves, Cunningham developed special procedures to support unique contractual changes and onboarding scenarios.



"Rachel has proven herself to be a highly adept leader who uplifts her team, organization and lenders at every turn," said TrustEngine CEO Richard Harris. "I commend all that she has accomplished and her unwavering dedication to ensuring clients have the resources and know-how to build revenue with TrustEngine's tools, no matter the mortgage market."



About TrustEngine:



More than 200 independent mortgage companies, credit unions, banks and brokers depend on TrustEngine's innovative solutions to unlock additional loan opportunities, increase conversion and strengthen customer loyalty through individualized, data-driven engagement and education. With Sales Boomerang's intelligent alerts, lenders always know when a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. Award-winning loan presentations from Mortgage Coach equip lenders to deliver a consultative home financing experience that encourages faster, more informed loan decisions. The TrustEngine Borrower Intelligence Platform (BIP) combines the best of both flagship products with world-class data analysis and segmentation, sophisticated probability and profitability modeling, intelligent loan pacing and routing, compelling borrower interactions, and ongoing performance evaluation and optimization. The result is a category-leading solution that enhances lenders' existing technology investments and puts data in the driver's seat of every customer engagement. For a closer look at how TrustEngine turns loan officers into trusted mortgage advisors, visit https://www.trustengine.com/.



