News: ‘The Children of Light: Book I’ is a new adventure picture book for children | CitizenWire

This book series is a great way to introduce the children in your lives to Africa and its culture

KEARNY, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- "The Children of Light: Book I" (ISBN: 978-1958377017; paper) is a picture book for children by co-authors Elizabeth and Adetoro Adekunle. The book follows the fun adventures of 4 friends who live in West Africa, as their town works on regaining electricity which was later obtained with solar power. Published by The Black Girl Judge Company LLC and distributed by Ingram Content Group, the first of this book series is a great way to introduce the children in your lives to Africa and its culture.



Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, the authors who are sisters were inspired to write this book when younger sister, Elizabeth, began curating books for the daughter of older sister, Adetoro. Elizabeth found that stories about Black children were simply less available.



Rather than stay frustrated, Elizabeth enlisted her sister, and began writing Childrens' books that center African culture and history. The ultimate goal is to write enough books centered around African culture to curate endless reading lists for children across the world.



"The Children of Light - Book I" is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



Amazon: https://a.co/d/gGPZXOW



MORE INFORMATION:



Visit https://blackgirljudge.com/ to learn more about the authors and publisher, and to schedule book readings and speaking engagements.



Follow @theblackgirljudge on Instagram for more news on upcoming book releases and company events.

Learn More: https://blackgirljudge.com/

