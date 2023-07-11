News: Aero XR Solutions Awarded Seat on $32B Air Force TSA IV Contract in Unrestricted Category | CitizenWire

The JV Partnership between CESI and Specular Theory will deliver simulation and training solutions to the Air Force

ORLANDO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded Aero XR Solutions "AXR" a prime contract position on the highly coveted Training Systems Acquisition IV (TSA IV) 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract in the Unrestricted Pool. AXR Solutions, a dynamic joint venture between Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light company, and Specular Theory, is providing the USAF with unparalleled products and support by leveraging its collective knowledge and experience to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that enhance Warfighter readiness and training effectiveness.



"AXR Solutions combines CESI's well-established engineering processes, which have been successfully implemented in various Department of Defense (DoD) programs, with Specular Theory's innovative immersive content creation pipeline rooted from the Hollywood Visual effect industry. This unique fusion allows us to deliver adaptive training that users love," explained Bob Donahue, CEO of By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light).



"This award represents a significant milestone for Specular Theory, and we are excited to expand our operations to the large unrestricted pool," said Ryan Pulliam, Cofounder, Specular Theory. "This achievement validates our capabilities and the immense value we bring to the aerospace industry."



For TSA IV, AXR will collaborate closely with the USAF to develop, modernize, and sustain state-of-the-art training systems that address the evolving needs of the Air Force's mission. AXR aims to revolutionize the way the USAF plans, trains, and executes its missions, offering groundbreaking solutions that redefine the boundaries of aerospace innovation.



Specular Theory's innovative immersive training systems and courseware played a crucial role in securing this significant contract, enabling the JV to leverage XR technologies to drive transformation and deliver exceptional results.



"While we continue to innovate with our current offerings of immersive procedure trainers and lightweight simulators, this opportunity to reach a larger audience across the Air Force is a major win," detailed Morris May, Specular Theory CEO. "This contract award reinforces our position as a trusted leader in XR and showcases our dedication to excellence in every aspect of our partnership with the USAF."



Mike Chandler, Senior Vice President of Business Development for CESI further added, "The collaboration between our two highly capable companies provides the USAF with a 'Ready Now' service provider that offers low-risk solutions for sustaining and operating current Aircrew Training Systems. Moreover, we leverage cutting-edge technologies to transition towards the Air Force ATS 'Future Next' training capability. With CESI's track record and background in the DoD space, this partnership was the perfect combination for us and, more importantly, for the Air Force."



The TSA IV is a multiple award IDIQ contract vehicle with a potential ceiling of up to $32 billion over 10 years. AXR Solutions is one of 18 entities in the Unrestricted Pool, and one of 37 total entities to receive an award.



About By Light



By Light Professional IT Services LLC is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of the government. For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.



About CESI



Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, is a premier provider of advanced training solutions and services. Since 2004, CESI has been at the forefront of developing, maintaining, and integrating simulation-based training, serious gaming, technical services, distributed training, and other support in live, virtual, constructive, and gaming (LVCG) domains. CESI also designs, builds, and runs infrastructure, platforms, applications, and processes that enable cyber training for the integrated multi-domain force. Our vision is to become a worldwide full spectrum LVCG and cyber training/analysis developer, integrator, and services provider. Learn more at https://coleengineering.com/.



About Specular Theory



Since its founding in 2013, Specular Theory has delivered the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed work in the immersive industry, winning more awards across more categories than any other company in the immersive XR Space. Specular Theory's immersive XR training capabilities now span over 7 aircraft and have won 8 SBIR Phase III sole-source contracts, including an AFWERX TACFI. Their training systems and products cover a range of areas, including academics, procedural trainers,



and lightweight part-task trainers. For more information about Specular Theory and its offerings, please visit https://www.speculartheory.com/.



Learn More: https://www.bylight.com/

