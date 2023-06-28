News: Stack Tourney and Baseball New South Wales Forge New Partnership to Promote Youth Baseball Development | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Tourney, powered by Stack Sports, is a leading provider of youth sports tournaments and thrilled to announce its partnership with Baseball New South Wales (Baseball NSW), the governing body for baseball in the state. This collaboration aims to advance the growth and development of youth baseball across New South Wales, fostering a stronger foundation for the sport's future.



Under this partnership, Stack Tourney will work closely with Baseball NSW to organize and promote high-quality baseball tournaments for their State Championships after the implementation of the platform across Macarthur Baseball Association, Central Coast Baseball Association and Tamworth Baseball with great success.



By leveraging their expertise in tournament management and Baseball NSW's commitment to the sport's development, the organizations aim to provide an enhanced baseball experience for players, coaches, and fans alike.



"We are excited to join forces with Baseball New South Wales and contribute to the growth of youth baseball in the region," said Daniel Smith, General Manager of Stack Tourney. "Our mission aligns perfectly with Baseball NSW's vision to foster the sport's development and create opportunities for young athletes to excel. Together, we aim to provide an unforgettable experience for participants and promote the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship."



"We are thrilled to partner with Stack Tourney to offer enhanced opportunities for our young baseball players," said Mark Marino, CEO of Baseball NSW. "This collaboration will enable us to expand our tournament offerings and deliver a more comprehensive pathway for player development. By working together, we can provide a platform for our talented athletes to showcase their skills and take their baseball journey to new heights."



The partnership between Stack Tourney and Baseball NSW signifies a commitment to the growth and sustainability of youth baseball in New South Wales. By combining their resources, expertise, and shared passion for the sport, both organizations are poised to make a significant impact on the development of baseball talent in the region.



About Stack Tourney:



Stack Tourney is a leading provider of youth sports tournaments, dedicated to providing young athletes with exceptional sporting experiences. With a focus on promoting teamwork, skill development, and a love for the game, Stack Tourney organizes high-quality tournaments across various sports, creating opportunities for athletes to showcase their talent and grow in their chosen sport.



About Baseball New South Wales:



Baseball New South Wales (Baseball NSW) is the governing body for baseball in New South Wales, Australia. Committed to promoting and developing the sport at all levels, Baseball NSW provides opportunities for athletes, coaches, officials, and volunteers to participate in baseball programs and competitions. The organization aims to create a supportive and inclusive environment that fosters the growth and success of baseball in the state.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the US Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.



