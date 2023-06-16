News: ACES Quality Management named 2023 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has been named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group.



This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services, including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. The 2023 list included 50 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance.



"At ACES, we pride ourselves on our customer-centric approach, and this people-first mentality naturally extends to our personnel," said CEO Trevor Gauthier. "Our dedicated staff of industry experts is the backbone of our industry-leading software, and without them, ACES would not be where it is today. The importance of employee feedback in the judging process for this designation makes this honor especially gratifying."



Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.



"Some of the most intriguing technology advances in financial services are developed within fintech firms that partner or compete with traditional banks," said Penny Crosman, executive editor of technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology provides a closer look at some of these companies and the culture and benefits that help them attract top talent."



For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or write to penny.crosman@arizent.com.



About ACES Quality Management:



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 8 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 retail banks; and



* 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

