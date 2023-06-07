News: The Pap Corps Makes Historic $8.4 Million Donation for Cancer Research – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to Benefit from Nonprofit’s Largest Gift | CitizenWire

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research (thepapcorps.org) recently presented a historic donation to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center of $8.4 million. This gift came in two parts, $3.4 million through the volunteers' fundraising efforts and $5 million from an anonymous donor. This is the largest single gift in the nonprofit's 70-year history. The Pap Corps supports research for all types of cancer at Sylvester and has over 20,000 volunteer members in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.



"We are thrilled to make this unprecedented gift to Sylvester," said Sally Berenzweig, CEO of The Pap Corps. "Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our members and the incredible generosity of our anonymous donor, this gift will be used to support groundbreaking research that results in lifesaving treatments for cancer patients."



During the check presentation event, which took place at Boca West Country Club, Dr. Antonio Iavarone, the deputy director of Sylvester and a renowned expert in glioblastoma and other aggressive brain tumors, spoke to the over 400 members in attendance about the outstanding advances that are occurring thanks to cancer research. During his presentation, he acknowledged the incomparable support of The Pap Corps members and thanked them for their untiring dedication.



"Today was one of the most exciting days in the history of The Pap Corps," said Susan Dinter, Chair. "We are so grateful for the remarkable support of our members, who work tirelessly year after year to fund these multimillion-dollar donations, and to our benevolent donor whose commitment to our mission inspires us all! For 70 years, we have supported cancer research and will continue to do so until a cure can be found."



June is National Cancer Survivor Month and thanks to incredible advances during the past decades, death rates have declined, but The Pap Corps' job is far from over. The members of this organization know that revolutionary new treatments are on the horizon, but funding is critical to reach the next level of success. Achieving greater survival rates, year after year, is what keeps the organizations' over 20,000 members motivated!



About The Pap Corps:



Since its founding in 1952, The Pap Corps, a 501(c)(3), has donated more than $110 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including a historic $50 million pledge in 2016. The Pap Corps derives its name from Dr. George Papanicolaou, a pioneer in cytopathology and early cancer detection, who introduced the world to the revolutionary 'Pap' test. A small group of women began the organization to support his efforts, and over the decades it has grown into an organization of over 20,000 men and women, in over 50 chapters, raising funds to support research for all types of cancers.



About Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center:



Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth - University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated and nationally ranked cancer center in South Florida. NCI designation recognizes that Sylvester has met the most rigorous standards for cancer research, beginning in our laboratories, extending to patient care, and meeting specific needs in our community. Sylvester is known as South Florida's leader in patient-focused cancer research and care, offering the only Phase 1 Clinical Trials program - the first step in evaluating how patients respond to the latest investigational treatments.



NCI designation further expands Sylvester's ability to provide access to novel therapies through more clinical trials and collaboration with other designated centers. Equipped with a highly qualified team of more than 2,400 cancer-focused physicians, researchers and support staff working together, Sylvester discovers, develops, and delivers more precision cancer care. To serve current and future patients, Sylvester has a network of conveniently located outpatient treatment facilities throughout South Florida.



