News: Matrix Advises TBC Corporation on the Sale of NTB and Tire Kingdom Service Centers | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. ("Matrix"), a leading, independent investment bank, announces that it has advised TBC Corporation ("TBC" or the "Company") on the sale of TBC's company operated retail businesses to Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis"). The sale includes TBC's retail network of 595 tire and automotive service centers that utilize the NTB Tire & Service Centers ("NTB") and Tire Kingdom Service Centers ("Tire Kingdom") brands.



TBC, a joint venture between Sumitomo Corporation of Americas and Michelin North America Inc., is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and is one of North America's largest marketers of automotive replacement tires. The Company executes a multi-channel marketing strategy that includes automotive retail, wholesale and distribution, and franchise operations. As part of the transaction, Mavis and TBC have entered into a distribution agreement, through which TBC will provide tire distribution and wholesale services for Mavis retail locations.



While both the NTB and Tire Kingdom brands have long, storied histories, the formation of TBC's retail platform occurred during the early 2000s when the Company acquired both brands through separate acquisitions. Over the next two decades, TBC continued growing each brand and ultimately operated 392 NTB and 203 Tire Kingdom branded locations across a 17-state marketing territory prior to the sale to Mavis. Together, the NTB and Tire Kingdom brands represent the fourth largest independent tire dealership in the United States according to Modern Tire Dealer's 2022 MTD 100 rankings.



Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to TBC, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was led by Stephen Lynch, CFA, CPA, Managing Director and William O'Flaherty, Director. David Shoulders, Head of Matrix's Consumer & Industrial Investment Banking Group; Kyle Tipping, CFA, Senior Associate; Matt Oldhouser, CPA, Senior Associate and Alexander Rakos, Senior Analyst, also advised on the transaction.



Brian Maciak, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of TBC Corporation, recognized, "This transaction was complex and lengthy in duration, yet the efforts, professionalism, and attention to detail from the entire Matrix team have made it as seamless as possible to finalize the agreement and partnership between TBC and Mavis."



Mr. Lynch added, "We are honored to have been chosen by TBC to not only market the NTB and Tire Kingdom brands, which are both incredibly well-known and respected within the automotive industry, but also to help the Company further develop this strategic partnership. The success of this transaction is a great reflection of the world-class organization that TBC and its shareholders have built, and we are very excited to watch TBC and Mavis grow and strengthen their partnership."



Mr. O'Flaherty noted, "Matrix is thrilled to have achieved such an excellent outcome for our client, creating value in both the near and long-term for the Company. We were uniquely positioned to drive value in this transaction given our rich history of multi-site retail expertise paired with our knowledge and experience in the automotive aftermarket value chain. We congratulate TBC, Mavis, and their various stakeholders on this successful outcome."



Bradley Edmister and Aafke Pronk of Hogan Lovells US LLP served as legal counsel for TBC.



Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix's advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions. Matrix serves clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive aftermarket, building products, car washes, consumer products, convenience retail, downstream energy, healthcare and industrial products.



