News: EPIC Expands Life and Executive Benefits Platform with Acquisition of The National Benefit Corp | CitizenWire

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants ("EPIC") announced today that it has acquired The National Benefit Corp ("TNBC"). The acquisition further expands EPIC's geographic footprint in the Midwest across its life insurance, executive benefits, and financial advisory distribution businesses under the Vanbridge Life and Executive Benefits umbrella. The transaction continues to broaden the reach of EPIC's current Life and Executive Benefits practice and provides TNBC with an expanded and complementary portfolio of products and resources to facilitate growth and enhance client service.



Founded in 1977, TNBC is a full-service insurance marketing organization and a trusted insurance and annuity partner for advisors across the country. TNBC offers advisors a diverse line of financial products including Life, Long-Term Care and Disability Income insurance along with a specialization in Annuity solutions. The current leadership team of TNBC, including President John Gilbert, will remain intact upon joining the EPIC organization. Gilbert also serves as Chair of the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA).



"Over the last 45 years, TNBC has become a leader in delivering personal relationships and independent life and annuity solutions to our incredible customers. Through this new partnership with EPIC and Vanbridge, we are very excited to be able to offer a more robust suite of solutions and best in class expertise to enhance our long-standing customer relationships," said Gilbert.



"I am fortunate to have known John Gilbert and Tom Kirke for the last decade and am very excited to welcome the team at TNBC into our collaborative organization," said Tom Bellig, EPIC Life and Executive Benefits and Managing Principal of Vanbridge.



"TNBC has cultivated a great reputation of performance within their specialty and this acquisition is an excellent opportunity for us to build on that success and drive growth - together," concluded Mitchell K. Smith, EPIC Life and Executive Benefits and Managing Principal of Vanbridge.



About EPIC Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. Visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



About Vanbridge Life and Executive Benefits:



Vanbridge's Life and Executive Benefits division provides coordinated advice about insurance planning, executive benefits, estate, tax, distributions, business succession, and other related financial matters. Clients rely on its team to identify relevant areas of risk, ask clarifying and exploratory questions to identify goals, generate custom solutions and manage the implementation in conjunction with their legal and tax advisors, when applicable. Vanbridge's infrastructure, tools, services, and strategies cater to RIAs, Family Offices, CPA firms and financial service professionals and institutions. It has assembled a distinguished interdisciplinary team that combines the best in life and annuity, capital markets, tax and legal expertise. A true independent firm with offices and leadership across the country, Vanbridge provides objective access to the world's leading carriers across life insurance, annuities, disability income, long-term care and linked benefits. Visit: https://www.vanbridge.com/.



About TNBC:



The National Benefit Corp. (TNBC) is a full-service insurance marketing organization focused on providing extraordinary service and building quality relationships with our customer, the financial services professional. TNBC streamlines the business of its customers using proprietary technology platforms and through extraordinary personal service. Life insurance, annuities, long term care and disability income insurance are the primary products that we use to strengthen the financial futures of our clients. Visit: https://www.tnbc.com/



Learn More: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.