News: After, Inc. Announces the Launch of QuickClaim® – Its Best-in-Class Claims and Returns Management System | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- After, Inc., a global leader in post-sale customer experience technology, just announced the launch of QuickClaim®, a cloud-based, claims and returns management system. QuickClaim® is one of five post-sale customer experience platforms that After, Inc. calls its QuickSuite®. Designed to work together at each stage of the post-sale lifecycle, the award-winning QuickSuite® platforms help clients build meaningful relationships with their customers.



The five platforms include: QuickReg® (registration), QuickCover® (product protection), QuickInsight® (customer data enrichment and analytics), QuickClaim® (product return, replacement and repair management), and QuickRenew® (renewals and consumable subscriptions).



"QuickClaim meets a huge need in the market," says Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. "Most systems are multi-million-dollar, fully customized software platforms that only the largest manufacturers and retailers can afford. We saw a huge gap in the market for a best-in-class, claims and returns management system at a much lower price, so, we built QuickClaim."



Developed from over two decades of expertise, QuickClaim® incorporates the same core features and functionality that After, Inc. has built for its large, enterprise clients. With modules, business rules, and email templates which can be tailored for any business' specific processes and real-time communications, QuickClaim® provides a powerful, yet easy-to-use claims and returns management solution.



LEARN MORE: https://www.afterinc.com/quicksuite/quickclaim



INTRO VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/754329030



ABOUT AFTER, INC.:



After, Inc. (afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the Warranty Services industry. Since 2005, After, Inc. has been partnering with some of the world's top brands to help transform their post-sale customer experiences. After, Inc. launched QuickSuite in 2020, a modular set of platforms, designed to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers of any size build deeper relationships with their customers and increase loyalty and lifetime value. In 2022, After acquired Accentf(x), adding vertically integrated capabilities to our post-sale marketing solutions.



Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a financial services distribution company with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.



LEARN MORE: https://www.afterinc.com/



