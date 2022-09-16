News: Jacksonville Tree Service Experts Helps Homeowner Create Room for New Fence | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- When Adalyn Cooper finally decided to improve his privacy last week, the first idea was to build a fence. However, when Cooper sat down to plan his wall, the homeowner realized a wall was impossible until he removed four trees in the way of the property development project, said Jacksonville Tree Service Experts.



"The family's idea was to get a team to bring the trees down and open up the space for a stone wall construction," said Adalyn. "After years of working with Jacksonville Tree Service Experts and enjoying the company's results with every procedure, the family did not have to look for a different team."



The homeowner noted that he requested a tree removal quotation when he called Jacksonville Tree Service Experts. However, when the company sent a professional to his landscape to analyze the situation, Cooper reportedly settled for tree transplanting.



"The family had never heard about mature tree transplanting," said Cooper. "However, the idea of keeping the trees and opening the landscape for the fence construction project sounded good. While the tree transplanting procedure would be more expensive than the tree removal, the family knew the value of the trees would be preserved."



The homeowner noted that his family wanted to initiate the fence construction as soon as possible.



"When the family informed Jacksonville Tree Service Experts that the fence was supposed to start soon," said Cooper, "the official sent to provide a quotation surprised everyone mentioning that the tree transplanting procedure would be initiated the same day."



Jacksonville Tree Service Experts reportedly started the tree transplanting procedure at 2 pm, just 30 minutes after Cooper's family had accepted the quotation provided by the company.



"The family knew that the tree transplantation would be complicated," said Cooper. "In the family's mind, the company would dig manually to uproot the trees together with their roots. However, the family was confused when the company's tree removal team arrived on the landscape with advanced tree maintenance gear."



The homeowner told reporters that while he had expected the company to take hours on the tree uprooting alone, the company spent less than an hour on the first tree.



"The company brought a special machine they used to dig the hole where the transplanted tree would end up," said Cooper. "The chief of field operations had one of his arborists analyze the trees and estimate the depth they would need to dig the hole. Next, they used a special machine to uproot the tree. The special machine did more than uproot the tree-it also loaded the tree on a truck that transported it to its new location."



The homeowner noted that the company returned earlier today to complete the tree transplanting procedure.



"The company arrived on the landscape at around 7 am," said Cooper. "The goal of doing this was to ensure that the tree removal team would find everyone at home since the company knew the family would be leaving for an event."



The homeowner noted that the company did an impressive job with the remaining trees. Cooper was amazed that the company completed the transplanting of 3 mature trees in the space of 4 hours.



"Having well-maintained tree service gear," said Cooper, "and a team with years of experience has always worked great for Jacksonville Tree Service Experts. The family will always keep using the company's services and will further recommend these services to others."



