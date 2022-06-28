News: Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach Merge, Appoint Richard Harris as CEO | CitizenWire

Global SaaS chief executive brings companies together to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced their merger and the appointment of SaaS executive Richard Harris as CEO.



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach have been working toward the merger since LLR Partners' investment in the firms, which was announced in January.



Founded in 2009, Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that gives borrowers the confidence to make a home loan decision by providing educational presentations that model loan performance over time. Established in 2017, Sales Boomerang launched the first automated borrower intelligence system for mortgage lenders. Together, Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach will position lenders to reach borrowers with the right information at the right time, empowering borrowers to build wealth through homeownership by helping them select the best mortgage strategy for their unique housing needs.



"Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are both impressive, mission-driven organizations that have earned tremendous brand equity in the mortgage realm through their expert grasp of the industry and proven ability to deliver substantive value to mortgage lenders and borrowers," said Harris. "I look forward to bringing the organizations together and leveraging my background in data, analytics and insights to help mortgage lenders better understand their borrowers and provide personalized service that helps them attain their homeownership and financial goals."



Prior to taking the helm of Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang, Harris was CEO at SparkPost, an email sending and optimization platform delivering 40% of the world's commercial email. He led that company through tremendous growth and oversaw its $600 million acquisition by omnichannel communication platform MessageBird. Before his tenure at SparkPost, Harris was group vice president at cloud technology company Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), where he led international operations of its Data Cloud business unit. He was previously CEO at consumer insights and digital ad personalization company AddThis, where he rapidly scaled the company and facilitated its acquisition by Oracle. Harris holds J.D. and MBA degrees from the University of Maryland.



Alex Kutsishin and Dave Savage, founders of Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach, will continue to actively nurture the company and its relationships in leadership roles.



"By bringing together the very best in database monitoring, market intelligence, automation, personalization and education, Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach deliver the short- and long-term financial results lenders crave," said Kutsishin. "We are united in our mission to provide borrowers with the right loan at the right time, and I am confident we will reach new heights under Richard's leadership."



"Combining the advice-based digital presentations of Mortgage Coach with the big data borrower intelligence of Sales Boomerang enables us to create unprecedented opportunities for consumers to achieve financial freedom faster and to help lenders and loan officers to close more loans in this rising interest rate marketplace," said Savage. "Together we have the expertise, the synergy and the platform to put game-changing tools in the hands of our lenders and loan officers."



About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.



Learn More: https://www.salesboomerang.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.