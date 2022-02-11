News: Spring EQ Offers Home Equity Loans to Brokers in Lender Price’s Marketplace | CitizenWire

PASADENA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Lender Price, a provider of mortgage loan pricing and origination technology, announced today that Spring EQ has joined the Lender Price Marketplace as the first home equity loan lender on the platform. Spring EQ, headquartered in Philadelphia, is one of the nation's largest lenders of home equity products. The Lender Price Marketplace pricing engine user base has grown dramatically over the past 12 months with the fastest growth attributed to the addition of Lenders like Spring EQ.



Spring EQ Wholesale products are now available in Lender Price's Marketplace. Home Equity Loans can be a great way for brokers to provide financing to their borrowers. If you're looking for a place to start your search for a home equity loan, explore the Lender Price Marketplace and check out Spring EQ Wholesale's home equity loan offerings.



"Spring EQ Wholesale is excited to announce that our home equity products are now visible within Lender Price, a pricing and digital lending platform that allows brokers to see our pricing," said Paul Saurbier, SVP of Wholesale for Spring EQ. "As mortgage rates continue to rise throughout 2022, and with homeowners having record amounts of equity in their homes, the demand for home equity products will accelerate."



"We're looking forward to our partnership with Spring EQ Wholesale, one of the leading home equity wholesale lenders," said Dawar Alimi, CEO and founder of Lender Price. "Our Marketplace platform's ability to support home equity lending is one reason that brokers come to our Marketplace to find unique and innovative programs such as those offered by Spring EQ Wholesale."



More information about Lender Price and Marketplace can be found at https://LenderPrice.com/marketplace.



Lender Price's Broker Marketplace offers brokers the opportunity to:



* Save time and money by finding the best wholesale lender.



* Be more informed about what you're getting from each wholesale lender.



* Improve your bottom line with better pricing.



* Stay ahead of the competition by being able to offer more than they can.



* You'll save time by not having to search through all the wholesale Lenders TPO portals



* Get access to lenders you never knew existed.



* Easily compare rates and programs from all the top wholesale lenders.



* Be confident that you're getting the best rate possible at the best price.



About Lender Price



Lender Price is a California-based developer of mortgage technology, including an advanced product, pricing, & eligibility (PPE) engine, digital lending point-of-sale (POS), and non-agency automated underwriting engine. Lender Price provides all types of mortgage lending institutions - wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, credit unions, and mortgage brokers - with advanced technology designed to eliminate friction, increase transparency, and effectively engage with borrowers. More information about Lender Price can be found at: https://lenderprice.com and https://digitallending.com



About Spring EQ



Spring EQ is a national first and second mortgage lender specializing in refinance, home-equity loan, and home-equity line-of-credit products directly to consumers and through mortgage brokers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Spring EQ is among the fastest growing and most awarded lenders since its founding in 2016. Spring EQ leverages a seamless, simple, and digital process that results in faster funding, trustworthy loans, and less frustration for mortgage professionals and consumers.



For information on Spring EQ, visit: https://www.wholesale.springeq.com/



Learn More: https://lenderprice.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.