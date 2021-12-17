News: Mid America Mortgage COO Jemma Pachiano selected by Mortgage Professional America in its 2021 Elite Women Awards Program | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today Jemma Pachiano has been honored as an Elite Woman by industry publication, Mortgage Professional America (MPA). The MPA 2021 Elite Women Award seeks to honor outstanding women in the mortgage and housing industry.



Pachiano has been a valued contributor to Mid America for more than 10 years. She's created a culture of cooperation through communication and education, leading Mid America to become an award-winning workplace. In January of this year, Pachiano was promoted to chief operating officer. She instantly hit her stride, leading Mid America's initiative to expand its underwriting team fourfold, rendering a 300% increase in the company's retail origination volume. This expansion also enabled Mid America to maintain industry-leading turn times behind its Close on Time Close Guarantee.



Thanks to Pachiano's efforts this year, Mid America successfully rolled out its eNotes program for government-backed loans and restructured its down payment assistance program to more efficiently market the resulting securities and expand homeownership to more borrowers.



"Internally, Jemma is known as our 'ideas person.' A quick glance at her track record makes it easy to understand how she's earned that nickname," said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "Her experience continues to bring valued viewpoints and solutions to the table. All of us at Mid America are extremely proud of her and thank MPA for this acknowledgement."



About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.



Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.



In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.



Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



Learn More: https://www.midamericamortgage.com/

