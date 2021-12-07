News: FSO Awarded $31.2M EWOCS Task Order – ACS, By Light JV Supports Operation of World’s Only Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) | CitizenWire

FAIRFAX, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Full Spectrum Operations, LLC (FSO), an SBA-approved, Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture (JV) between American Communications Solutions LLC (ACS), and By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), has been awarded a $31.2M task order under the USAF - Eastern Western Operational Communication Services (EWOCS) Single Award IDIQ.



JV FSO will provide operations, maintenance, sustainment, integration, and protection of cyber and IT infrastructure, consisting of multiple networks, numerous C4I systems and client devices, required for the 24/7/365 operation for the world's only Combined Space Operations Center. CSpOC is a synergistic command and control weapon system focused on planning and executing United States Space Command's (USSPACECOM) CFSCC mission. The purpose for the CSpOC is to provide a focal point for the operational employment of worldwide joint space forces, and enable the Commander, Combined Forces Space Component Command (CDR CFSCC) to integrate space power into global military operations.



"As a Veteran Owned Small Business, FSO is honored to have the opportunity to continue to provide support services to the United States Space Force, enabling them to safely launch, track, and recover space lift systems and perform operational test missions in support of ballistic missile deployment and aircraft flight tests," said John M. Schleifer, Managing Member of FSO and President and CEO of ACS.



According to John Kilpatrick, By Light Vice President of Operations, "The CSpOC task order issued on EWOCS builds on our long-standing support to the Eastern and Western Launch Ranges as well as the Missile Defense Agency, and By Light is excited for this opportunity to be a driving force in the Range of the Future transformation."



About Full Spectrum Operations (FSO):



FSO is a CVE-verified, Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Fairfax Station, VA, that provides information technology, cybersecurity, engineering, and operational support services to customers in the Federal Government. FSO is an SBA-approved, Mentor-Protégé JV between ACS (Protégé), and By Light (Mentor), a large business.



About American Communications Solutions (ACS):



ACS, the Managing Partner of FSO, is a CVE-verified SDVOSB currently providing information technology (IT), cybersecurity, engineering, software development, and operational and training support services to customers in the Federal Government.



About By Light Professional IT Services LLC:



By Light, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other US Government Agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit http://www.bylight.com/.



