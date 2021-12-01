News: Current Builders Announces Annual Holiday Fundraising Program | CitizenWire

Employee Challenge Encourages Greater Giving

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com) is proud to announce the launch of their 16th Annual Holiday Fundraising Program. This year, the goal is to raise $75,000 to donate to Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity, Rebuilding Together Broward, Best Buddies, and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. The award-winning general contractor established a foundation in 2005 to increase their community involvement, and to date they have donated over $400,000 to benefit deserving nonprofit organizations and to fund scholarship programs.



"This year we are increasing our fundraising goal and challenging our employees and construction colleagues to help us donate even more to these deserving nonprofits," said Michael C. Taylor, CEO. "These events of the past couple of years have been detrimental for many local charities, so this time, we are encouraging giving with a company challenge."



Current Builders has launched a friendly competition among the employees to incentivize giving. The department or construction project that brings in the most donations will be rewarded with a day of Paid Time Off for its members.



Current Builders' spirit of giving is an important part of its company culture; however, it is not just an end-of-year tradition. The construction firm takes part in numerous activities throughout the year to further the community including mentoring high school students, offering free in-house education programs for its employees, and building homes for those less fortunate.



To donate to Current Builders' Holiday Fundraising program, click the banner on their homepage at https://www.currentbuilders.com/.



About Current Builders:



Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 million. Current Builders specializes in privatized student housing, multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior buildouts, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.



