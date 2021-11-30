News: MarkGo Watermark Remover V2.2.0 Helps Remove Date Stamp from Photo | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- iMyFone announced the release of MarkGo Watermark Remover version 2.2.0 with 3 new removing modes: Matte Filling, Color Filling, Gaussian Blur and Edge Filling, Texture Repair, and Smooth Filling for photo stamp removal. You can remove any unwanted objects from photo by MarkGo, like time stamp etc. MarkGo will support remove people from photo in the next version. It is impossible to find any of these features in a competitive product.



MarkGo Watermark Remover 2.2.0



Curious about these new features? Go ahead with us.



1. Matte Filling



As in Photoshop, matte filling is the equivalent of stamp clone. The watermark can be removed from your video by copying the content of the selected part and covering the watermark with it. Although a complex background is behind the watermark, it can produce great results nonetheless.



matte filling have the best remove watermark effect in those three removing modes. It is not free to use, you need buy the license to active this new removing mode. You can easily remove date stamp from photo by matte filling method.



2. Color Filling



You can cover the watermark using Color Filling by detecting what color other parts use. Watermarks on single-color backgrounds can be erased from video in this way without blur. You can select which photo color to use, and filling the area you want to remove watermark.



3. Gaussian Blur



The watermark on your video can be successfully removed by blurring it. Blurring is universally applicable. Your video watermark will have a greater impact if it has a white background with few elements. Gaussian Blur will have good effect when you remove time stamp from video. Many video editors have Gaussian Blur effect.



Compatibility and Price:



MarkGo Watermark Remover can work on Windows 11/10/8/7 64 bits and macOS 10.13 or later version.



Here is the price list for Windows and Mac:



MarkGo Watermark Remover for Windows/Mac



$9.99/month



$14.99/year



$29.99/lifetime



LEARN MORE: https://filme.imyfone.com/watermark-remover/



About iMyFone:



iOS and Android devices, as well as Windows PCs and Macs, are supported by iMyFone. Using our products, people can recover lost data, unlock iPhones and Android phones, and fix other system problems. Moreover, our products also cover data transfer, data backup & restore, data cleaner, etc.



