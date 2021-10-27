News: Infinity Financial Group Aids Kinley Construction Group with Major Stakeholder Buyout | CitizenWire

JL Kinley, the firm's original founder, serves as Chairman of the Board

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Infinity Financial Group announced its recent role as financial advisor to Kinley Construction Group, LTD. (KCG) during a majority purchase of its existing stakeholders. Jimmy Kinley, the newly-elected CEO of KCG, is now the firm's primary equity partner, along with his sister, Katherine Kinley and Rennie and Josh Crisafulli. JL Kinley, the firm's original founder, serves as Chairman of the Board and the existing shareholders maintain a minority equity.



JL Kinley, Jimmy's father, founded KCG in 1988 as a niche expansion of its parent company, Kinley Corporation - a family-owned business with more than 110 years of multi-entity operations. KCG has since become a leading industrial fueling contractor throughout the U.S., specializing in complex bulk storage facilities, loading and offloading terminals, wastewater and industrial waste systems.



In 2001, JL transferred majority ownership to a group of partners within the company. Through the recent purchase, the leadership and ownership were transitioned back to the Kinley family to drive the company forward with the next generation.



Since he was a kid, Jimmy, a sixth-generation Kinley, was involved with KCG. He worked as a project manager before leaving the company in 2018 to strategically grow the family business at the parent-company level. Now, as KCG's CEO, he brings with him an entrepreneurial-focused executive management team that includes external talents and resources and internal tenured leaders.



"We had exactly the right team of advisors who understood that this deal was more than just a business transaction. They were creative, flexible and worked through complex issues, playing a crucial role to get this deal done - an all-around great team," Jimmy said.



During the transaction, Third Coast Bank of Houston acted as the senior lender and Bell Nunnally & Martin was the leading counsel. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About Kinley Construction



Kinley Construction is a nationally-recognized general contractor with a focused knowledge and working experience in the mechanical fueling industry. Construction niches are primarily in hydrocarbon products including crude oil, ethanol, LPG, NGL, condensate, jet fuel, diesel and gasoline. It's also a leader in design/build construction of hydrocarbon loading and offloading facilities in the U.S.



For more information: https://www.kinleyconstruction.com/



About Infinity Financial Group



Infinity Financial Group is the official trade name for I. F. Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking firm. It provides expert merger and acquisition (M&A) and corporate finance services to companies with revenues between $25 million and $250 million. The principals of the firm have successfully completed hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction value. Its primary clients consist of privately held, closely held and family-owned businesses. The principals are senior investment bankers with more than 25 years of professional experience.



For more information: https://ifgroup.us.com/

Learn More: https://ifgroup.us.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.