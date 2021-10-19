News: South Bay-based Parents Network Rebrands as Local Anchor with National Expansion Underway | CitizenWire

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- South Bay Mommies & Daddies, a popular Los Angeles area community platform for parents that boasts nearly 8,000 members, is rebranding and expanding as Local Anchor after being selected for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program.



Local Anchor launched today as a national media company centered around community giving opportunities, content and connection for parents. National resources launched today, with geo-specific groups being added on a rolling basis throughout the next year. Local Anchor will continue to operate its original forum, renamed as South Bay Parents - A Local Anchor Community, launch a National Facebook group: Local Anchor - A Parenting Community for Kindness & Giving Back, with Los Angeles and Orange County outposts coming soon.



Local Anchor founder Laura Stotland was selected as one of 131 Facebook Community Accelerator program recipients globally, out of more than 13,000 applicants, based on demonstrated impact in the community and ability to scale to other markets.



"This is the opportunity to take the best parts of what we've been able to manifest in this tight-knit parenting community and expand to new markets, with the mission of helping foster a national culture of kindness, one community at a time," said Local Anchor founder Laura Stotland.



Local Anchor will provide the platform, tools, ideas and mentorship to encourage families to develop community ties and opportunities to give back, volunteer, and build supportive communities. This continues the foundation of South Bay Mommies & Daddies, which has mounted community giving campaigns including Project South Bay Heroes (a crowd-sourced pandemic program that brought in $15,000 to purchase over 1,000 meals for healthcare workers from local eateries), a South Bay Crayon Collection initiative, and a long-running annual homemade Valentine's Day card collection program benefiting patients in local hospitals.



About Local Anchor



Local Anchor is a nationwide media company focused on supporting parents and caregivers with masterfully curated, hyperlocal content and resources to cultivate kindness, encourage empathy, and empower individuals to build and sustain supportive communities that are rooted in shared interests.



Learn More: https://localanchor.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/localanchor



MULTIMEDIA



VIDEO (YouTube) https://youtu.be/LRjiml-q_vc

Learn More: https://localanchor.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.