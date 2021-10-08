News: FormFree’s Brent Chandler and Christy Moss honored by Mortgage Professional America as trailblazers in mortgage technology | CitizenWire

Founder and CEO Brent Chandler and Head of Sales and Marketing Christy Moss named MPA 2021 Housing Icons

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced that Founder and CEO Brent Chandler and Head of Sales and Marketing Christy Moss have been honored by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) as 2021 Housing Industry Icons. The highly-competitive Housing Industry Icon awards are given to veteran executives who have acted as trailblazers and made an ongoing impact on the housing, mortgage and real estate industries. Chandler and Moss were honored for their instrumental careers in the mortgage technology field.



Since founding FormFree, Brent Chandler has gone to considerable lengths to transform the company into the industry leader it is today. Chandler was the mastermind behind FormFree's flagship product, AccountChek®, which streamlines mortgage underwriting for both borrowers and lenders, facilitating quicker decisions and higher borrower satisfaction. More recently, by enabling on-demand access to consumers' tokenized ability to pay (ATP®) information with FormFree's Passport® all-in-one verification service, Chandler has led the company to make mortgage underwriting even speedier while improving access to credit for low- and middle-income families.



"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by MPA alongside so many tremendous players in the mortgage industry," said Chandler. "When I first established FormFree, I was chasing the dream of making loans simpler and safer for everyone. Thanks to the help of our outstanding team, FormFree has thrived beyond my wildest dreams and transformed the way lenders conduct business."



Following an 11-year tenure at Fannie Mae, Christy Moss joined FormFree in October 2019. She has since helped the company drive digital transformation for consumers, lenders and investors. A champion for creating a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape, she encouraged lenders to widen their credit box without increased risk by assessing borrowers' ATP with FormFree's revolutionary AccountChek and Passport tools.



"I'm dedicated to helping change what is most consumers' largest financial transaction into a stress-free digital experience and improve the mortgage process for everyone," said Moss. "It's truly great to be recognized for a cause so near and dear to my heart."



To view the full list of MPA's 2021 Housing Industry Icons, visit: https://www.mpamag.com/us/best-in-mortgage/housing-industry-icons-2021/311599#winnersListSection



About FormFree®



FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). Its vision is to leverage source data and data-driven intelligence to usher in a new era of transparent, fair and liquid credit markets. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



Learn More: https://www.formfree.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.