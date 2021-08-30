News: Current Builders Selected as General Contractor for Related Group’s Manor at Miramar | CitizenWire

Eight-story Luxury Residential and Retail Project Completes Miramar's Town Center

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The award-winning firm, Current Builders (currentbuilders.com) announced it has been selected by Related Group as the general contractor for the Manor at Miramar residential project located in the Miramar Town Center at 1 Main Street. The $79 million luxury rental apartment complex will include 393 high-end residential units, a 650-space parking garage and 28,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.



"We are honored to once again be working with Related Group," said Michael C. Taylor, CEO Current Builders. "Our firm has completed a dozen projects with the development team in prior years, and we are looking forward to this return engagement."



Current Builders' other notable Related Group assignments encompassed projects associated with the resurgence of the City of West Palm Beach including City Place Towers 1, 2 and 3. In addition, Current Builders also partnered with Related Group on the Marine Village Condominium in Boynton Beach and Boca Grande project.



Manor Miramar is a conventional/post tensioned construction project with a completion date slated for the fourth quarter of 2023. Stantec is the project's architectural designer. The complex is being built on what is considered downtown Miramar's last undeveloped piece of land and will complete the City's Town Center, creating a central hub for the western suburb community.



About Current Builders:



Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $250 Million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, retail facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.



Learn more: https://www.currentbuilders.com/



Media Contact:

Kay Renz

Kay@KRPRMediagroup.com



Learn More: http://www.currentbuilders.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.