News: Sampling innovator RJD2 and online music school Soundfly team up to release transformative new course on sampling and arranging | CitizenWire

BROOKLYN, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Instrumental hip-hop producer RJD2 has launched his first online course, made in partnership with music education platform Soundfly. This in-depth course guides students through RJD2's unique approach to chopping and flipping records, and how he arranges samples into fully realized songs.



Known for his groundbreaking albums including "Deadringer" and "Since We Last Spoke," as well as for composing the theme song to AMC's "Mad Men," Ramble Jon Krohn has long been heralded as one of the pioneers of instrumental beat making, helping to bring the art of sampling to new genres and audiences.



In his course, "RJD2: From Samples to Songs," RJD2 opens up his creative process - sharing his perspectives on crate digging, listening, and finding samples, and walking students through the process of turning chops and loops into sequences, and arranging those parts into thoughtful, dynamic tracks. He demonstrates how he works with the AKAI MPC2000XL and how to achieve similar effects in the DAW. And he opens up the Pro Tools sessions of some of his most iconic tracks, including 'Smoke and Mirrors' and 'Let There Be Horns,' going into elaborate detail about how the songs came together.



"RJD2: From Samples to Songs" features over 35 videos, filmed in RJD2's home studio, as well as readings, downloadable tracks, creative prompts, and access to Soundfly's online Slack community where students get feedback on their work. It joins Soundfly's extensive subscription library of creative music courses for both amateur and professional-level musicians.



"I think one of the most common obstacles that artists fall prey to is being too delicate with their own music. I hope that one of the things I can do with this course is to provide the encouragement for students to think big, be bold, and be drastic when it comes to their recordings. I'd encourage students to find that boundary at which they might think something is 'acceptable' and blow right through it," said RJD2 about the inspiration behind the material. "By the end of the course, I hope you're excited to sit down and make music."



"Creating this course has changed the way I think about the building blocks of music," said Soundfly CEO Ian Temple. "I've shifted from focusing on notes and pitches to considering music to be chunks of manipulable sound. It's been a fascinating change of perspective and I'm excited for the music it inspires in our students."



ABOUT SOUNDFLY



Soundfly offers creative courses for curious musicians looking to spark their creativity, expand their skill set, and discover new sounds. Students can subscribe to Soundfly's library of in-depth courses on topics ranging from songwriting to hip-hop production, or take their music learning to the next level with Soundfly's custom mentorship program, pairing students one-on-one with an expert to achieve a personal goal.



