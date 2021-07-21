News: Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC Announces Research Collaboration with the Department of Surgery at the University of Cambridge | CitizenWire

Developing New Diagnostic Strategies to Prevent DSA-mediated Tissue Injury in Solid Organ Transplantation

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC (PTS), a collaboration driven biotechnology company focused on the development of human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-based diagnostics and therapeutics within the field of transplantation, is proud to announce that it has entered into a research collaboration with The University of Cambridge Abdominal Transplant Centre at Addenbrooke's Hospital, to develop new diagnostic strategies for DSA monitoring and characterization in transplantation.



The research is being led by Dr. Vasilis Kosmoliaptsis, Honorary Consultant Abdominal Transplant and HPB Surgeon, and Dr. Rico Buchli, Vice President Products and Services and Director of Research at PTS and its parent company, Pure Protein, LLC. The research project aims to investigate the relationship between alloantibody-HLA binding strength and the capacity of alloantibodies to mediate graft injury in solid organ transplantation, with the goal to develop and validate new HLA-antibody assays that will define the future thinking of antibody affinity in transplant rejection.



Dr. Kosmoliaptsis's group and collaborators have recently developed a novel immunoassay (microfluidic antibody affinity profiling) that enables quantification of antibody affinity and concentration directly in patient sera thus allowing clinical translation of this research for patient benefit. If successful, such data will potentially facilitate a new diagnostic tool to quantify alloantibody-mediated immunological risk that may enable improved access to transplantation, reduce the risk of humoral rejection, and improve transplant outcomes.



"Antibody affinity matters, and we believe that this work has the potential to transform clinical practice in transplantation," Dr. Kosmoliaptsis stated. "The provision of purified and naturally folded HLA reagents by PTS for use in our kinetics experiments provides an exciting opportunity to increase our understanding of the pathogenic potential of HLA-specific antibodies in the context of transplantation and to improve long-term transplant outcomes."



"This research will provide compelling new evidence supporting the role of DSA affinity assessment in risk stratification of donor-specific humoral responses. We foresee that this new insight into HLA antibody kinetics will provide new strategies and diagnostics that could help improve individual patient care and ultimately increase the lifespan of transplants," said Dr. Buchli.



About Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC



Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC was founded in 1999 in order to leverage the leading research in HLA protein of parent company, Pure Protein, LLC, into solutions to address a growing list of needs in organ transplantation.



About Pure Protein, LLC



Pure Protein, LLC is a biotechnology company funded and managed by Emergent Technologies, Inc. that is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies related to the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) system, formed and exclusively licensed from the University of Oklahoma. Pure Protein, in conjunction with its affiliates and subsidiaries, aims to bring novel therapies and diagnostic tools to patients across a wide range of application areas spanning from therapeutic development in the fields of oncology, autoimmunity, and infectious disease, to antibody mediated rejection in transplantation.



Through its new ecommerce website, http://www.hlaprotein.com/, Pure Protein now offers academic and commercial researchers the ability to purchase individual HLA reagents to detect, profile, and monitor allele-specific immune responses, as well as HLA peptide epitope binding services to aid in improving the design of vaccination and therapeutic targeting strategies.



Learn More: https://www.puretransplant.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.