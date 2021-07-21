News: Drink HRW Hydrogen Tablets Outperform Caffeine in Improving Brain Metabolism After Sleep Deprivation | CitizenWire

COQUITIAM, B.C. /CitizenWire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented levels of sleep deprivation, which presents a significant risk to mental and physical health, says Drink HRW. Additionally, "COVID-somnia," a term coined to describe the rising prevalence of insomnia following COVID-19 infection, has begun to emerge.



Now, a new randomized, controlled cross-over pilot trial, published online, "Mondayin Food Science & Nutrition," explains that high doses of hydrogen water (HRW) are more effective than caffeine in positively impacting brain metabolism for sleep-deprived men and women. Importantly, the study is replicative in nature, after earlier research demonstrated that hydrogen water and caffeine were equivalent overall in raising attention in sleep-deprived individuals yet had an impact on different domains of alertness: Hydrogen improves orienting to sensory stimulation, while caffeine alters awareness and executive attention that refers to the ability to regulate responses in conflict situations.



The randomized, placebo-controlled cross-over pilot trial compared the acute effects of single-dose HRW, caffeine, or HRW and caffeine combined against a placebo beverage on parameters of attention and brain metabolism following sleep deprivation. HRW displayed a more robust effect on brain metabolism as compared to caffeine, leading to higher choline-to-creatine ratio levels in the frontal and paracentral brain as measured via MRI brain scans.



Additionally, HRW was superior to caffeine and the placebo in reducing the number of errors in the symbol digit modalities test (SDMT) and trail making test in the sleep-deprived individuals. HRW displayed no side effects and, therefore, might be advanced as a safe and effective alternative to caffeine to address some of the effects of sleep deprivation, with more studies on the subject highly warranted.



The trail making test is a neuropsychological test of visual attention and task switching, while the SDMT detects cognitive impairment. Brain metabolism was evaluated with proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy, a non-invasive gold-standard method to assess changes in creatine, choline, and N-acetylasparate across the brain.



Sergej Ostojic, M.D., PH.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Novi Sad, a senior author of the Food Science & Nutrition study said, "This was another study by our group that confirmed possible nootropic effects of hydrogen-rich water in sleep-deprived men and women; these effects appear to be accompanied by notable changes in brain metabolism, with frontal brain specifically targeted by HRW. We used here robust methodology but still have to learn how HRW affects brain functioning at the cellular and subcellular level."



Alex Tarnava, Chief Executive Officer of Drink HRW said, "Sleep deprivation, poor diet, and countless other stressors we are bombarded with every day contribute to disruptions in many of the most critical functions our bodies have. Molecular hydrogen has shown across 1500 publications and 120 human studies to play a corrective role in restoring many of these proper functions, such as improving metabolic markers, promoting a healthy inflammatory response, and supporting the delicate harmony between our bodies natural levels of antioxidants and beneficial oxidative stressors."



"At Drink HRW we deliver the highest dosage and concentration of hydrogen in water instantly available anywhere in the world, and we are committed to supporting research around the world to better understand this important and fascinating molecule. We work with researchers to search for the truth, believing strongly that the researchers, not private companies, should have the sole authority to decide if they will publish results. We believe pursuit of the truth and integrity in research is the best path towards long term growth."



HRW supplied the hydrogen tablets for the study. It had no other involvement in the research.



Sergej Ostojic is a senior biomedical scientist with a broad research background in medicine, applied physiology, and nutrition. He is a board-certified M.D. and holds a Ph.D in Medical Sciences. Dr. Ostojic currently works as a full professor of biomedical sciences at the University of Novi Sad, and an adjunct professor at the University of Belgrade School of Medicine. His research expertise and experience include pre-clinical and clinical development of mitochondria-related nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements, tissue-specific metabolic assessment and translation, and work physiology. He has authored more than 200 scientific papers, 30 book chapters and books, and 5 patent applications, and has been the recipient of internationally competitive research scholarships including a WADA Scientific Research Grant, the NSCA International Award, research grants from the World Health Organization and European Commission, and many industrial endowments.



Drink HRW is on a mission to revolutionize the supplement industry with a new, science-based approach. In just 4 years of availability, various research teams have published 7 clinical trials and 2 case studies using their products, with an additional 15+ clinical trials and 4 preclinical research programs underway. Further, the Drink HRW technology is the only molecular hydrogen supplement on the market to obtain New Dietary Ingredient status after filing with the U.S. FDA.



