News: Community Recycling Powered by the Sun | CitizenWire

DORCHESTER, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- The Reuse Center of Boston Building Resources, a charitable non-profit dedicated to keeping reusable materials out of landfills and accessible to homeowners, will use the energy from their new SunBug Solar photovoltaic system to power their efforts. The move to solar power aligns perfectly with the ethos of the organization, and allows this unique Boston institution, founded over 40 years ago, to increase its long-term financial stability by reducing operating costs.



"Environmentalism is part of our organizational DNA at Boston Building Resources," said Mattew St. Onge, the president and executive director of Boston Building Resources. "When we were planning the renovation of the Reuse Center, the great solar potential on our rooftop made the decision to go solar an easy one."



"Having the opportunity to execute this array on the roof of the BBR is a real pleasure for SunBug," noted Ben Mayer, SunBug's VP of marketing. "SunBug's and Boston Building Resources' values are very much aligned. And personally, when I renovated my own home 15 years ago, I found excellent inexpensive doors and windows at the Reuse Center. If you live in Greater Boston and have worked on your home, you know what an important resource BBR is, especially for folks of moderate income."



The 114 panel array is substantial. An annual projected output of 45.6 kWh will be enough energy to provide 100% of the power needed to keep the center running. Other facility improvements include an air conditioning system, which will be a welcomed relief to the warehouse style building in Boston's increasingly blistering summers. An electric vehicle charging station is now open to the public to pay-as-you-charge.



The all-electric HVAC system is powered by the rooftop solar array, so the renovation has made the Reuse Center at BBR the first net zero carbon building in Mission Hill.



About Boston Building Resources:Boston Building Resources inspires, educates, and empowers homeowners to increase the efficiency and value of their homes. As a local social enterprise, we focus on affordable solutions that help all of our neighbors create stronger communities while benefiting the environment.



About SunBug Solar:



SunBug Solar is a solar energy consulting and installation company based in Arlington and Westfield, MA. Founded in 2009 and a Certified B Corporation since 2018, SunBug has installed over two thousand solar systems across Massachusetts, from Great Barrington to Cape Cod. SunBug develops, designs, and installs all types of solar systems including residential and commercial rooftops, carports, and ground-mounts. Learn more: https://sunbugsolar.com/



