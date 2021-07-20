News: Tenorshare Announces Its Revamped iAnyGo V2.0.0 for a Better User Experience | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched iAnyGo V2.0.0 with several new features and a more fun experience. The version makes great progress in its function, adding the GPS Joystick and Cooldown Timer.



WHAT ARE THE NEW UPDATES?



1 - You can use GPS Joystick and keyboard to change the direction of movement at any time.



MAJOR FEATURES OF TENORSHARE IANYGO:



* One Click to change GPS location to anywhere on iPhone/iPad/iPod



* Simulate GPS movement along the paths you draw



* Using GPS joystick or keyboard to change the direction of movement



* Set the moving speed from 1m/s to 70 km/h and times for your route



* The added Cooldown timer can effectively prevent soft ban in Pokemon Go



PRICE AND AVAILABILITY:



Tenorshare iAnyGo is available for Mac 10.13 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10. It supports all iPhone/iPad/iPod with latest iOS versions. The price is $39.95 for 1-year license now. Click here to see the detailed information.



Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-ianygo.html



About Tenorshare



Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/



