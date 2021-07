News: NEW YORK IS BACK – photography by Fernando Espinosa Chauvin at Studio Anise in Soho | CitizenWire

Studio Anise in Soho is presenting this exhibition taken during the pandemic

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- STUDIO ANISE, 21 Greene St, New York, is proud to present: "NEW YORK IS BACK," An exhibition of New York photography by Fernando Espinosa Chauvin.



In the height of the pandemic, New York City became a ghost town as buildings emptied, businesses closed and residents hunkered down in their apartments for safety. There was silence apart from sirens and the nightly celebrations for the health care heroes.



Now in the Summer of 2021, New York is awakening. And photographer, Fernando Espinosa, is once again up in the air, shooting the rebirth from the skies. His photographs, shot in infra-red, and exhibited now for the first time, document the survival and evolution of the city. So much has changed in the skyline, and Espinosa's photographs pay homage to the beauty and the hope emerging from the darkness.



Fernando Espinosa is from Ecuador and moved to New York 30 years ago to pursue his career in Photography.



Private Reception: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.



The exhibition will run until August 22, 2021.



Studio Anise address: 21 Greene St, SOHO, New York, NY 10013



LEARN MORE:



https://espinosaphotography.com/



Follow Fernando Espinosa on social at:



FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/espinosaphotography/



INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/fernandoespinosachauvin/



MEDIA CONTACTS:



Fernando Espinosa fespinosach@mac.com 917 359 8492



Diego Ponce taylorponcearts@gmail.com 646-721-7589

Learn More: https://espinosaphotography.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.