News: MetaGeek Unveils New Tech Support Product Addressing Remote Employees’ Home Wi-Fi | CitizenWire

Signifi Business is Wi-Fi Troubleshooting for the Work-From-Home Era

BOISE, Idaho /CitizenWire/ -- Today Wi-Fi tech company MetaGeek announces the launch of its highly anticipated Signifi Business. Signifi Business helps IT professionals visualize and troubleshoot employees' home Wi-Fi networks with remote tools and a centralized dashboard.



It's designed for organizations supporting remote or hybrid employees, which has become a significant percentage of the workforce as the pandemic year has permanently changed many employees' and businesses' relationship to the office.



How It Works from the IT Pro's Perspective



"Signifi Business allows IT to remotely diagnose connectivity issues on employees' Wi-Fi networks, no matter their location," explains MetaGeek's Founder and "Chief Geek" Ryan Woodings. "The best part is that front-line remote troubleshooting is done for you, and you only have to get involved when there are escalations."



End users install a lightweight desktop client that scans their network periodically, diagnoses issues, and suggests step-by-step fixes for them to try, while at the same time sending network data to the admin dashboard.



That way, if the self-help fixes don't work, IT administrators already have all the information needed to step in and resolve the problem quickly - no tedious helpdesk calls required.



What It Costs



The $150 plan is billed annually for five seats, with a 14-day free trial to start. Additional seats are available at $30/year.



More Details



* https://www.metageek.com/products/signifi/business/



* Logos and screenshots of Signifi in action are available here: https://metageek.egnyte.com/fl/eD3yZMm4oz/Signifi_Business_Press_Kit_(external)_#folder-link/.



Media Contact:



Sally Spaulding, public relations, sally@spauldingpr.com, 970.986.9063



About MetaGeek



MetaGeek has been in the Wi-Fi business for more than 15 years, with popular products like Wi-Spy and inSSIDer. The Boise, Idaho-based company makes affordable and easy-to-use tools that network administrators and installers need to visualize, troubleshoot, and optimize Wi-Fi networks. More at https://www.metageek.com/ and in conversation at https://twitter.com/metageek.



Learn More: https://www.metageek.com/

