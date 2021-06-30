News: Westerwood is Calling All Pups to the Dog Days of Summer Parade | CitizenWire

Stop by to Cuddle Therapy Dogs and Adopt a Furry Friend and Sign-up for a Fun Pet Communication Webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- The Westerwood Life Care community is hosting two fun events for you and your pets. The Dog Days of Summer celebration includes a parade and a chance to cuddle therapy dogs and adopt furry friends. The free Pet Communication webinar will show you how to have a real heart-to-heart conversation with your pet.



"We love our pets at Westerwood," said Lisa Burkhart, Executive Director. "We are so excited to host these community events. Several residents have already planned outfits for their pups and can't wait to get insights into what some of their behavior means."



The Pet Communication Webinar is 10 a.m.-noon EDT Wednesday, July 14. This fun and engaging class will be led by Maia Kincaid, Ph.D., a world-renowned Animal and Nature Communication Specialist. Kincaid will telepathically converse with the pets of the first five attendees to sign up and an additional randomly selected participant. She will help address behavioral issues and answer questions about health, diet and upsets.



"Participants learn to distinguish their inner voice from the animal's voice," Kincaid said. She believes everyone can hone their natural ability to communicate with animals. And some of her most gifted webinar attendees started out as the most skeptical.



The Dog Days of Summer event is 9-11 a.m. EDT Saturday, July 17. PetPeople of Westerville is sponsor and will award prizes for the pet parade. The Columbus Humane Society will bring adoptable furry friends for guests to play with and hopefully adopt. Attendees can also enjoy live music by Bill Foley, bakery goods and community tours.



"Columbus Humane would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Westerwood Senior Living for hosting us at their Dog Days of Summer event!" said Brittany Williams, Director of Marketing at Columbus Humane. "We are thrilled to get back out into the community, sharing pet tips, tricks and adoptable animals with friends. The generosity of animal lovers in our community is what makes Columbus such a great city. Together we can all make Columbus Humane."



"We are so excited to be involved with Westerwood and their Dog Days of Summer event!" Terri Montigny, Community Relations Manager at PetPeople, said. "We love to get involved with community events like this and were thrilled to provide prizes. We wish everyone good luck in the parade and cannot wait to see the winners! As your neighborhood store for pets, we hope to see you soon."



Visit https://www.liveatwesterwood.org/events/ to register for one or both events.



Kincaid, who is the author of "Chats with Cool Cats" and "Dogs Say the Darndest Things," has been helping pet owners speak telepathically to their pets for more than 20 years. For more information about her Animal Communication Online University visit: https://www.animalcommunicationworld.com/maia-kincaid-animal-communication.



Since 1883, Columbus Humane has been fighting animal cruelty, helping animals in need and advocating for their well-being. As an innovative leader in animal welfare, they provide a variety of services to more than 9,000 pets and their people annually.



PetPeople is the neighborhood place for natural foods and quality supplies for dogs and cats. Their team of pet enthusiasts entertains and educates to create a unique shopping experience.



Westerwood is also hosting tours of their Garden Cottages, which are in development. These spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom garden cottages offer extra room, privacy and that home-of-your-own feeling. Call 614-568-0503 to schedule a tour.



Westerwood, formerly Friendship Village Columbus, is a 23-acre, scenic nonprofit retirement community rooted in the northeast side of Columbus. It is minutes from downtown Westerville and Otterbein University. The active resident community loves lifelong learning, artistic pursuits, exercising, giving back and connecting with nature. Westerwood offers a top-rated, full continuum of care, including a Life Care contract.



This wooded oasis offers restaurant-quality dining cooked from scratch, wellness classes with a personal trainer, an arts studio, a woodshop and gardens in a friendly atmosphere where ageless spirits can indulge their curiosity. Westerwood is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit community. It is ranked as a Choice community by the Holleran Group in recognition of an exemplary culture of resident engagement. Westerwood has Platinum SAGECare certification, it has received the Top Workplaces award from Columbus CEO six years in a row and it has received the Best of Business: Retirement Community award. Learn more at http://liveatwesterwood.org/.



Learn More: https://www.liveatwesterwood.org/

