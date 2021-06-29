News: By Light Appraised at CMMI-Dev v2.0 Level 3 | CitizenWire

By Light is recognized for its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement of proactive process and performance

MCLEAN, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) is pleased to announce it has been appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development (CMMI-Dev v2.0). CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.



The appraisal rating recognizes By Light's proven approach for customer satisfaction, delivery of quality solutions, and continuous improvement.



By Light successfully completed the appraisal March 9, 2021, led by Certified Lead Appraiser and Instructor Julie Stein with CGI, Inc.



"By Light's commitment to achieving high performance and quality in meeting customer needs is demonstrated by the workforce's process rigor dedication in delivering high quality solutions to earn and achieve customer satisfaction," said Bob Donahue, By Light's CEO.



About By Light Professional IT Services LLC



Founded in 2002 as a small family business, By Light has expanded to a large, diverse organization with more than 2,000 employees working with 500 Government and Commercial clients at locations around the world. Our rapid growth focuses on key mission areas to stay ahead of the curve while meeting our customers' needs for innovative and efficient IT and Cyberspace Operations solutions.



Driven by a management team steeped in practical experience from Defense, Intelligence, Federal Healthcare, and Commercial sectors, we are trusted to provide reliable, cost-effective IT and Cyberspace Operations solutions to each customer on every project.



