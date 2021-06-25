News: Travis Mlodzik Elected President of the American Society of Cost Segregation Professionals | CitizenWire

SAVAGE, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- Travis Mlodzik, Central Practice Leader for ICS Tax, LLC has been elected President of the American Society of Cost Segregation Professionals (ASCSP). Cost Segregation is a tremendously valuable tax planning strategy for real estate investors. The ASCSP provides education, credentialing, and a code of ethics for its members while representing the very best professionals in the cost segregation industry.



When discussing what joining the ASCSP has meant, Travis stated it's "one of the best decisions I have made for both my professional and personal growth. The ASCSP has highly respected individuals from this niche industry within its membership and being able to network and learn from them has only made the industry stronger and more prominent."



On his personal growth, Travis says, "Since joining the ASCSP, I have gained confidence in my skill set, tax knowledge, communication skills and presenting how Cost Segregation can benefit taxpayers."



Travis adds, "I am truly humbled and honored to be recognized and elected by my peers for the Presidency of the ASCSP."



Since 2012, Travis has been an active member in the ASCSP and earned his Certified Member credentials in 2014. Travis currently chairs the Membership Committee, co-chairs the Education Committee, and assists the Conference Committee. In addition to committee responsibilities, Travis has served on the Board of Directors since 2015, holding elected positions of Director and most recently of Treasurer.



Travis earned a B.A.S. Construction Management degree from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and has over 15 years of experience and proven knowledge of construction, cost segregation, tax law, depreciation, and fixed assets. Travis resides in Apple Valley, Minnesota with his wife and two daughters. In his free time, Travis enjoys woodworking, hunting, fishing, and taking his daughters to Karate.



ABOUT ICS TAX, LLC



ICS Tax, LLC (ICS) is a consulting firm providing innovative tax planning strategies to real estate investors. ICS collaborates with taxpayers and their tax professionals to identify credits and incentives that reduce tax liabilities and increase profitability. ICS provides nationwide service through its offices located throughout the country.



Learn more at https://ics-tax.com/



