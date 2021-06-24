News: Say Goodbye to Receipt Headaches! AmTrav and Emburse Automate Travel Expenses | CitizenWire

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- AmTrav, the one connected platform for business travel, and Emburse, a global leader in expense management and accounts payable automation, today announced the next evolution in their partnership with the launch of their automatic receipts integration. This cutting-edge integration automatically populates AmTrav travel expenses in clients' Emburse expense wallets to save travelers, expense preparers and expense administrators time, frustration and mistakes.



Traditional travel and expense integrations all have shortcomings that cause errors and create additional work for users. Booking data feeds often don't match up with actual payment data, credit card data feeds are delayed several days and don't include receipts or important expense details, email forwarding is unreliable, and manually entering expenses and uploading receipts is a time-consuming pain for users.



The automatic receipts integration solves these pains by enabling AmTrav to send 100% accurate expense data and receipt images from the AmTrav point of sale to users' Emburse expense wallets. Users can then add these complete travel expense items to an expense report with one click. This feed includes any travel changes made through AmTrav, automatically populating expense records for additional fare amounts, change penalties or refunds. Emburse users can also designate expense owners to receive expenses for specific travelers.



This new integration builds on AmTrav and Emburse's history of simplifying clients' travel and expense processes since 2013. Busy travelers and expense preparers are freed from tedious tasks like uploading receipts and entering receipt data for travel purchases and travel changes. Expense owners no longer need to remind travelers to forward receipt emails for expense report preparation. And expense administrators get reliable expense data straight from the AmTrav point of sale, saving those administrators time and frustration as travel expenses reliably reconcile with company credit card statements with fewer user or system errors.



"The word 'integration' gets thrown around a lot these days, but the one between AmTrav and Emburse is robust and real-time," said AmTrav CEO Jeff Klee. "Customers who pick AmTrav and Emburse can get a travel management platform that they'll love, paired with a world-class expense management system, tightly integrated so their travel expense data flows accurately from one to the other to save all users time and headache."



To learn more about how AmTrav and Emburse can make travel and expense management easier for your team, reach out to AmTrav or Emburse today.



About AmTrav Corporate Travel



AmTrav is a new kind of technology and services platform that's driving business travel into a bold new era. Our easy-to-use solution empowers travelers and travel bookers to be more productive. Companies of all sizes use AmTrav to book trips, find savings, set travel policies, manage payments and expenses, and keep their travelers safe. Travelers love AmTrav because our one connected platform provides a seamless experience across the travel ecosystem and our travel experts and relationship managers are always ready to help. More than 1000 businesses use AmTrav to go places, meet people, build meaningful connections, and get the most out of every trip. For more information on AmTrav visit https://www.amtrav.com/, call us at 800-795-8371 or drop us a note.



About Emburse



Emburse humanizes work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals, and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks so they can focus on what matters most.



Emburse offers a growing portfolio of award-winning expense and AP automation solutions, including Emburse Abacus, Emburse Captio, Emburse Certify, Emburse Chrome River, Emburse Cards, Emburse Nexonia, Emburse SpringAhead and Emburse Tallie. Its innovative offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of specific industries, company sizes, and geographies, and are trusted by more than 9 million users in more than 120 countries. Over 16,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises, including Boot Barn, Grant Thornton, Telefónica, Lufthansa Systems, and Toyota rely on Emburse to eliminate manual processes, make faster, smarter decisions, and help make users' lives - and their businesses - better.



Emburse is recognized as a leader in expense management and accounts payable automation by analyst firm IDC, and has received multiple awards for its high levels of customer satisfaction.



For more information on Emburse, visit https://www.emburse.com/, call 877-EMBURSE, or follow the organization's social channels at @emburse.



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0624s2p-amtrav-logo-300dpi.jpg



Learn More: https://www.amtrav.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.