News: Aramark Awards 2020 Innovator Award to Talon’s Adjustec Stretch and Performance for their patented performance BandRoll and manufacturing systems | CitizenWire

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Aramark, one of the world's largest food service, facilities, and uniform providers, has awarded its 2020 Innovator Award to Talon International's Adjustec Stretch & Performance Technology Division. This division of the legendary Zipper company and Trims manufacturer is making non-stretch fabric stretch and recover, even replacing elastics, while helping wearers to be more comfortable, fabrics to last longer, and to improve the fit of the garments.



Adjustec holds over 12 patents on their stretch and performance innovations plus patented equipment systems, there are also several more pending patent issuance. Learn more at https://taloninternational.com/adjustec/ .



"This award from Aramark, a Fortune 500 company, is a great honor for our team to collaborate and work with such amazing partners," said Larry Dyne, CEO of Talon International. "The Adjustec team, also known to the market as Tekfit, works hard to constantly innovate our proprietary stretch technology, creating the technology that keep us all comfortable, dry, and cool. For a uniform supply company, like Aramark, this allows them to provide the most comfortable work clothes in the world."



The business with Aramark is a new vertical in workwear for Adjustec. The Adjustec Division of Talon International (r) has numerous innovations that ultimately create a more comfortable experience for millions of wearers. Its patented stretch technologies can be found in over 200million garments.



Talon's commitment goes way beyond simply creating great products. Everything we do helps to make sewing factories more efficient and reduce waste by utilizing our patented technical systems. Protecting the environment is as high a priority as innovating new products.



"Adjustec creates Innovative Solutions that impacts the wearers and the environment," said Herman Roup, President and Innovator of the Adjustec Division. "Protecting our shared world is a huge part of our mission. Many of our innovations can be applied to many manufacturers to reduce waste, clean up the oceans, and still deliver cutting edge innovations that consumers have come to expect and demand, luckily for us, we found Aramark who is equally committed to these goals."



Talon invented the world's first zipper in 1893, changing fashion forever. With a pedigree like this, it may seem like they would rest on their laurels. Instead, they're committed to moving fashion forward with custom zippers, trim, tags, patented stretch technologies and a wide variety of printed marketing solutions including a new technology for anti-counterfeit and consumer engagement. Talon is your innovative and creative partner pushing the envelope to bring forth new fashion technologies to the apparel industry while understanding the importance of quality, brand DNA, and speed to market.



*PHOTO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0617s2p-herman-awardr-300dpi.jpg



*Caption: Herman Roup, President of Adjustec, Holding the Aramark 2020 Innovator Award.



