News: Propel Appoints Charles Lawson as Chief Revenue Officer | CitizenWire

Product success platform provider creates new leadership role to meet increasing demand from enterprise customers in high tech, medical device, and consumer goods industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, today announced the appointment of Charles Lawson as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The newly created role will manage sales, professional services, and customer success through the company's next phase of growth.



"Charles is uniquely qualified to lead Propel through our next stage of growth thanks to his domain expertise and proven track record of scaling SaaS organizations," said Ray Hein, co-founder and CEO of Propel. "He understands our customers' needs and has a passion for solving manufacturing problems through innovative solutions."



Lawson brings more than 20 years of extensive experience building and managing teams for lead generation and sales in SaaS and enterprise software. He has worked with solutions in all three phases of the product lifecycle, including the "as designed," "as built" and "as maintained" stages.



Lawson joins Propel from Fulcrum, where he served as CRO. Prior to Fulcrum, Lawson spent almost 11 years at Egnyte in Mountain View, California as their Vice President of Sales. During his tenure at Egnyte, Lawson was part of the leadership team that increased Annual Recurring Revenue from $500,000 to over $100 million, while leading North America sales and growing the company's European presence. Additionally, he's held posts at ServiceMax, Arena Solutions and Datasweep.



Hein and Lawson have known each other for 20 years. Hein worked alongside Lawson's father, James Hugh Lawson, at Agile Software, where Hein led product strategy and created the company's product roadmap, while Lawson's father served as the company's first head of sales up to its initial public offering. Lawson, whose father passed away earlier this year, made the very personal decision to join Propel, alongside Hein, for the opportunity to mirror his father's trajectory as a sales leader building a next generation product solution.



"This is a proud and personal moment for me," said Lawson about joining Propel. "I see incredible growth potential and the same prospect for Propel in PLM and QMS that ServiceMax had in field service - a company built on the Salesforce platform in a space that has not seen any redefinition in multiple decades."



As CRO, Lawson will drive new customer acquisition and help current partners maximize the value derived from Propel's product success platform.



About Propel



Propel enables Product 360, the modern way to take products from concept to customer. Born in the cloud and built on Salesforce, Propel helps manufacturers collaborate across the entire value chain to get the right products to market faster and at a higher margin. Companies of all sizes trust Propel to achieve product success, from hyper-growth startups like Desktop Metal, Imperative Care and Inari Medical, to established innovators like Roku, Simplisafe and Vizio, to Fortune 500 companies like HP, Shell and Zoetis. For more information, visit propelplm.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



