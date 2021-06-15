News: Santa Ana High School Students Get Mentorship Boost from CDF Labor Law for 10th year | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Two high school juniors, from low to moderate income families in Santa Ana are about to get a significant boost to their career path from CDF Labor Law LLP, a California-based labor, employment, and immigration law firm who will sponsor them for an eight-week, paid internship. This is CDF's 10th year participating in Project SELF mentoring program of at-risk youth.



Project SELF was established in 1995 by the Project Youth, Orange County Bar Foundation and the Orange County Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators with the goal to offer at-risk high school juniors, from low to moderate income families in Santa Ana, the opportunity to complete an internship at a law firm or law-related business. Project SELF works to reduce the risk of juvenile delinquency by providing youth with positive alternatives for spending their summers, access to professional and career environments they would not otherwise be exposed to, and the support of positive adult mentors.



"CDF has seen the positive impact Project SELF has on our local youth and we are proud to continue to provide high school students with mentorship and professional development opportunities." said Firm Managing Partner, Marie DiSante.



"We are thankful for CDF's continued partnership and support over the years," said Nancy Garcia, Associate Director at the Project Youth OCBF. Law firms like CDF help shape the future of our local youth by participating in this life-changing Program."



Learn more about Project Youth at: https://projectyouthocbf.org/



About CDF Labor Law LLP



For over 25 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top labor, employment, and business immigration law firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. At CDF, diversity, equity and inclusion have been the bedrock of the firm since its inception. Our recruitment and retention programs are aimed at increasing diversity within our firm and in the legal profession.



For more information, visit: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/



