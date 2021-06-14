News: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Contributes $250,000 to Exceptional Care for Children’s Future Young Adult Center | CitizenWire

NEWARK, Del. /CitizenWire/ -- Exceptional Care for Children (ECC), Delaware's first and only residential, pediatric skilled nursing facility, recently received a $250,000 contribution from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware towards its future young adult center to provide specialized care for youth aging out of pediatric care.



BluePrints for the Community, the donor-advised fund of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware at the Delaware Community Foundation, has contributed over $21 million to the community since its inception in 2007. It was established to serve Delawareans, with emphasis on, but not limited to, the needs of the uninsured and underserved, and to reduce health care disparities in minority population and address social determinants of health.



"Exceptional Care for Children is unique in its purpose, mission, and resident population as a whole, which sets us apart from other healthcare providers. In order to continue to meet the unique needs of our children as they age, our organization plans to construct a contiguous building on our campus that will eventually be home to our adolescents and young adults. A gift of this size is transformational for our organization and we are grateful that Highmark Delaware recognizes the growing needs of medically-fragile children and their families in our community," said John L. White, LNHA, Executive Director of Exceptional Care for Children.



Presently, the residents of Exceptional Care for Children must transfer out of ECC prior to their 21st birthday. To fill the healthcare gap that exists between adolescent and adulthood for medically complex individuals, ECC has launched a capital campaign to construct a 22-bed skilled nursing building on their property called the "Bridge Unit". This building will work to ensure that there is a deliberate transition and not transfer of care for Delaware's most fragile citizens.



"Exceptional Care for Children has long provided quality skilled nursing for some of our most vulnerable children. We are proud to be part of their new bridge unit to continue caring for youth with unique needs and circumstances," said Nick Moriello, President of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware.



About Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield



Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware serves approximately 441,000 members through the company's health care benefits business. It is an influential company in the market generating an economic impact of $135 million and supporting more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs across the state. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. For more information, visit https://www.highmarkbcbsde.com/.



About Exceptional Care for Children



Exceptional Care for Children improves the lives of medically-fragile children and their families through skilled nursing, transitional services, and palliative care. We are a haven for healing fragile bodies when improvement is possible, and a refuge for nurturing vulnerable spirits when a cure is unattainable. For more information, visit https://exceptionalcare.org/.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Kyle Conner

Director of Development

kconner@exceptionalcare.org

302-444-6108

www.exceptionalcare.org



Learn More: https://exceptionalcare.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.