News: Chelsea Groton Bank Approves $244K in Grants During Spring Giving Cycle | CitizenWire

The Foundation Passes $4.7M in Giving Since Founding

GROTON, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- This spring, the Chelsea Groton Foundation provided $244,319 to 67 non-profit organizations from Connecticut and Rhode Island. Over 60% of the Foundation's approved funding went to organizations providing Health and Human Services, including critical needs such as healthcare, food, clothing and shelter.



A grant donation of $15,000 was provided to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and $10,000 went to Westerly Hospital, both in response to decimation of resources caused by the pandemic. The Foundation gave a third consecutive grant in the amount of $15,000 to the Community Foundation of Eastern CT for the Neighbors for Neighbors Fund. Since last spring, the Foundation has given a total of $85,000 to the Fund. Operation Fuel was also the recipient of a third consecutive donation and has received a total of $22,500 from the Chelsea Groton Foundation since the pandemic began.



The Foundation was also able to support multiple organizations in the Arts and Culture and Youth Activities sectors, as they work towards a return to normalcy. Eastern Connecticut Ballet ($2,000), Avery-Copp House Museum ($1,500) and La Grua Center ($2,500) all received grants to assist in re-opening to the public for art and live performances. Both Girl Scouts of Connecticut ($3,000) and Muscular Dystrophy Association ($2,500) are welcoming campers back this summer, and Eastern CT Workforce Investment Board ($5,000) is running a summer employment program for low-income youth.



"We made a commitment early on in the pandemic to do whatever it took to support the non-profits in our area who make the community the wonderful place it is. We stand by that and are proud to be able to give to organizations that support basic human needs - hunger, homelessness and healthcare - as well as those that provide education, economic growth, arts and cultural experiences, and more, as we recover, together," shared Michael Rauh, President and CEO of Chelsea Groton Bank, and President of the Chelsea Groton Foundation. "In addition to our usual support, I'm happy to share that the Foundation's guidelines that were adjusted in 2020 will remain in place for this year. Some of the adjustments we made allowed organizations to change the purpose of the grant if the original purpose is no longer possible, and organizations are currently permitted to apply for funding two times in a calendar year. We hope these adjustments will allow more organizations to benefit in greater ways from the funding we have available."



The Foundation typically reviews applications and awards grants two times per year. Organizations who support critical needs are invited to apply for additional funding this year if needed, through the application on the Bank's website, chelseagroton.com/CGFoundation.



Last year, Chelsea Groton Bank and the Chelsea Groton Foundation gave a record $1 million to the community in the wake of the pandemic. Each year, the Bank and Foundation support more than 300 local organizations through monetary gifts, grants, sponsorships, scholarships and employee volunteerism. More information, including a list of all spring grant recipients, is available at chelseagroton.com/CGFoundation.



About the Chelsea Groton Foundation



The Chelsea Groton Foundation was formed in June 1998 as a Section 501(c) (3) organization. Initially endowed with a $2 million donation from Chelsea Groton Bank, the Foundation has, to date, awarded over $4.7 million in grants to hundreds of scientific, educational and charitable organizations located within the Bank's market area. To learn more, visit: http://www.chelseagroton.com/CGFoundation.



About Chelsea Groton Bank



Based in Groton, Conn., Chelsea Groton Bank is a full-service mutually owned bank with over $1.4 billion in assets. Chelsea Groton Bank's products and services include consumer banking, business banking, mortgage and business lending, cash management, financial planning and financial education programming. With 14 branch locations throughout New London County and a Loan Production Office in Hartford County, Chelsea Groton Bank also provides online and mobile banking, 24-hour telephone banking, and nationwide ATM banking for individuals, families and businesses. To learn more, please visit https://www.chelseagroton.com/. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.



