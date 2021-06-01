News: Mag Instrument, the USA manufacturer of the MAGLITE Flashlight, Forms Partnership with First Responders Children’s Foundation | CitizenWire

The Partnership Kicks-Off with Maglite’s participation as a sponsor of the 48th annual Fun City Bowl Football Game between New York City Fire and Police Departments

ONTARIO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mag Instrument, the U.S.A. manufacturer of the MAGLITE® Flashlight, has formed a partnership with First Responders Children's Foundation. The initial kick-off of the partnership will be Maglite's sponsorship of the Foundation's annual Fun City Bowl. This is an event in remembrance of 9/11 that pits the New York City Fire Department against the New York City Police Department. Each department fields a football team and they will clash on the gridiron at MetLife Stadium.



Mag Instrument will produce limited edition MAGLITE® flashlights with the FRCF logo, a portion of the proceeds from the sales of these lights will be donated to FRCF in support of their mission. These lights will be available on https://maglite.com/.



"We are very pleased to be starting what I am sure will be a long and beneficial relationship with FRCF," said Anthony Maglica, Founder, Owner and CEO of Mag Instrument Inc. "I was born in New York City and spent many years there and know first-hand the great and heroic work both the NYPD and FDNY do and I hope we are supporting them and their children through FRCF for many years to come."



Sponsoring or attending the Fun City Bowl is a wonderful and personal way to show gratitude to our uniformed heroes and their families and to honor the 20-year commemoration of 9/11. Proceeds will support college scholarships and grants for first responder families who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Proceeds will also support the FDNY and NYPD football teams. Contributions to this event will have a direct and immediate impact on the children whose families have already sacrificed so much.



"We are thrilled to have Maglite join us to salute our first responder heroes," said Jillian Crane, President of the First Responders Children's Foundation. "The children of first responders embody resilience and hope for the future."



Maglite and FRCF will also be collaborating in June and July to promote National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month. July is the deadliest month of the year for traffic related fatalities (including pedestrians). Darkness and low-visibility play a deadly factor in these deaths and Maglite is on a mission to illuminate the danger.



About First Responders Children's Foundation



For 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responders who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund provides financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at https://1strcf.org/. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF.



About Mag Instrument:



Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the MAGLITE® flashlight, is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner and President Anthony Maglica has guided his company's growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979. For more visit: https://maglite.com/



Learn More: https://maglite.com/

