News: Mid America Mortgage Loan Officers Named Top Producers and Originators | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that four loan officers garnered spots on National Mortgage News' Top Producers of 2021 list and nine loan officers were named a Top Originator by Scotsman Guide.



Ryan Grubbs, Matt Schwartz, Tony Ferrari and Michael Bogar were included in National Mortgage News' list of top 400 producers nationwide based on volume in 2020. The rankings were open to mortgage loan officers and mortgage brokers who work at depository, nonbank and mortgage brokerage firms in the United States.



"Just as we enjoy celebrating company achievements, Mid America is proud to have our loan officers recognized by national publications for their efforts in 2020," said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. "By focusing on providing a quality customer experience and offering digital solutions during the pandemic, Mid America's loan officers were able to capitalize on opportunities while keeping the borrower first."



Grubbs, Schwartz and Ferrari were also included on Scotsman Guide's lists of Top Originators 2021 segmented by both Top Dollar Volume and Most Loans Closed. The trio was joined on the Top Dollar Volume list by Charles Norsch, DeAnna Morgan, Chris Pedison and Matthew McDaniel.



Mid America's representation on the Most Loans Closed list was rounded out by McDaniel, Christine Pervan, Morgan, Pedison, Norsch, Blain Holt and Chris Jones. Scotsman Guide's rankings are verified by an originator's annual production reports. Interestingly, in a year hallmarked with refinance volume, Ferrari was the only Mid America loan officer on a Scotsman Guide list that actually did more refinances than purchases in 2020.



The full list of National Mortgage News' Top Producers can be viewed at https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/news/top-mortgage-producers-of-2021.



For the Scotsman Guide's Top Originator's list, visit https://www.scotsmanguide.com/browse/content/top-originators-2021.



For loan officers looking to join Mid America's award-winning team, visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.



Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.



In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.



Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



Twitter: @midamericamtge



Learn More: https://www.midamericamortgage.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.