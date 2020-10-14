NEWS: Tenorshare Renames its UltData-Windows/Mac Data Recovery to 4DDiG

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare renamed UltData-Windows/Mac Data Recovery to 4DDiG. The change means we will do more in-depth research and development in data recovery field, thus develop a higher quality data recovery software.



4DDiG means "for data dig." The purpose of this software is for deep scanning and digging the data that couldn't be found with normal scanning. In addition, 4DDiG has also upgraded the product interface and technology, so that users can perform excellent computer data recovery more quickly and efficiently.



Main features:

1. Easily restore all data of Windows/Mac, external device USB/SD card, external hard disk, digital camera and other devices. No matter what kind of device you have, 4DDiG makes it possible to recover deleted files with highest recovery rate.



2. It is suitable for a variety of application scenarios, such as deletion, formatting, partition, virus intrusion, disk damage blue screen and black screen, etc.



3. 4DDiG supports the recovery of 1000+ data types which focus on video, photo, music/audio, RAR/ZIP and office doc. No matter what you have lost, 4DDiG is capable of restoring deleted files Windows/Mac.



4. This software can restore the original visual effects of videos and photos. Using it, repairing old, deformed, blurred and other damaged images becomes easy and simple.



Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/any-data-recovery.html



Price and Availability:



* Free version: This version can restore 1GB of data for free. It can preview and select the data to be recovered to meet the needs of general users.



* Standard version: Users can use this version for unlimited data recovery. If users want to restore large quantities of data, this version is cheap and affordable, only $49.99.



* Professional version: In addition to the functions of the Standard version, this version can also operate on disk partitions. Users who are familiar with in-depth computer operations are recommended to choose this version. The price is $79.99.



* Premium version: It has more features than the Professional version. Supporting simultaneous repair of videos and photos is the biggest feature of this version. This version has one-stop solution to all user computer data recovery needs. The price is $99.99.



About Tenorshare



Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/



