NEWS: Hidden Compass Invites Public to Partner with Storytellers in Unprecedented Journalism Model

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Hidden Compass, an award-winning quarterly magazine on exploration, became the first media company in the world to host crowdfunding campaigns with every journalist they publish.



"We're betting our future, and our hopes for journalism, on the idea that the public will embrace the opportunity to meet and support individual journalists," says Co-founder, Sabine K. Bergmann.



Hidden Compass launched their pioneering business model on October 13th, through a fresh website and a new issue that celebrates journalists as heroes. Each contributor will receive their share of crowd-funding proceeds on top of the magazine's pay rates. The mission is to turn nerds - like journalists, scientists, artists, and explorers - into household names.



The new model allows Hidden Compass to publish without relying on clicks, targeted advertising or selling user data. Drawing inspiration from farm-to-table trends in the food industry, the publication invites audiences to see and support where the stories they read are coming from.



"We are in the era of junk food media," says Co-Founder Sivani Babu. "But we see a future where publications don't have to enable our addiction to clickable content. We see a future where journalism is sustainable. Hidden Compass is the first step towards that future. We're the antidote to clickbait."



About Hidden Compass:



Hidden Compass was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Barbara and Berkeley, California. It was co-founded by award-winning journalist and photographer Sivani Babu and award-winning journalist and editor Sabine K. Bergmann. Hidden Compass is a publication that showcases scientists, explorers, artists and journalists, and invites the public to partner with these heroes.

