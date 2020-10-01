NEWS: SIMEK’S is Now Offering Great Food for the Greater Good at Hannaford

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Oct 01, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mealtime just got better for you... and your community. Women-owned, family-favorite brand, SIMEK'S, is on a mission to deliver quality products that make mealtime easier, while also giving back to local communities, further expanding in the Northeast with Hannaford. SIMEK'S meatballs are flavorful, satisfying, and are free of preservatives, artificial colors and artificial flavors and are now available in the frozen meat aisle of Hannaford.



SIMEK'S doesn't just taste good, it does good. In addition to being committed to helping consumers put quality meals on their tables, they are equally committed to helping those less fortunate in local communities to do the same. Believing in the idea of Great Food for the Greater Good(TM), the company champions its One Gives One(TM) hunger-relief program in partnership with Feeding America. For every SIMEK'S product purchased, one meal is donated to the local Feeding America food bank, serving the community where the purchase was made. By the end of 2020, SIMEK'S anticipates donating a total of 4.5 million meals since the launch of One Gives One(TM).



A woman-owned, socially conscious company, SIMEK'S has evolved from local restaurant supplier, to specialty retailer, to fan-favorite grocery store label.



"We couldn't be more excited about our Hannaford debut and the prospect of delighting their customers and giving back to their community," says Lindsey Hickey, SIMEK'S president. "We hope to change consumers' perceptions about frozen foods when they try our delicious flavors and clean ingredients; see our fun, bold packaging; and connect with our social impact mission."



She adds, "Everything we prepare in our kitchen is guaranteed to be something that people will be proud to serve in theirs. We are passionate about providing convenient and quality products that do not sacrifice flavor."



So, Hannaford shoppers, meet your new favorite meatballs! All varieties come fully cooked and full of flavor. SIMEK'S products are all free from preservatives, artificial colors and artificial flavors.

The selection of meatballs now available in Hannaford stores include:

* Meatballs - Fully cooked, and perfect to serve as an entrée or appetizer!

o Original-Made with 100% beef and classic seasoning, great for any meal or recipe.

o Italian Style-Made with 100% beef and a zesty blend of Italian spices and cheeses seasons. They are perfection!

o Turkey-A tasty, healthy alternative to a classic favorite. So delicious you will not believe they are only 140 calories and gluten-free!



Stuck in a creative cooking rut? SIMEK'S website is a virtual meatball hall of fame, boasting an array of recipes and creative presentations. From suggestions ideal for family favorite dinners to homegating on football Sunday - inspiration abounds with SIMEK'S.



Learn more at: http://www.simeks.com/recipes/



About SIMEK'S:



SIMEK'S is a family and women-owned company, committed to providing Great Food for the Greater Good(TM). Since 1972, SIMEK'S has specialized in quality frozen food products consumers can be proud to serve their families. Today, the company offers all-natural lasagnas and fully cooked meatballs free from artificial colors, artificial flavors, and preservatives. The company champions its One Gives One(TM) hunger-relief program in partnership with Feeding America(r). For every SIMEK'S product sold, one meal is donated to the local Feeding America food bank, serving the community where the product was purchased. SIMEK'S anticipates donating 4.5 million meals by the end of 2020 - SIMEK'S doesn't just taste good, it does good.



Learn more at: http://www.simeks.com/



