NEWS: Progressive Pumps Named Exclusive Magnatex Pumps Distributor in Greater Houston

HOUSTON, Texas, Oct 01, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Pumps (Spring, Texas) was recently named as the exclusive Magnatex Pump distributor for the greater Houston area. Magnatex is most known for its heavy-duty, state of the art, sealless, magnetic drive, stainless steel and alloy pump.



Founded in 1985, Magnatex pumps has tens of thousands of magnetic drive pumps installed in thousands of process plants and OEM packages all over the world.



Magnatex centrifugal and regenerative turbine pumps, Magnatex/Texel(R) fluoropolymer-lined, sealless, centrifugal pumps and Magnatex 3596 ANSI Mechanical Seal pumps are operating in thousands of applications worldwide, successfully meeting tough pumping challenges for both low and high temperature liquids, recovery solvents, heat transfer fluids, toxic liquids, acids, bases, noxious, toxic and expensive high purity fluids, etc.



According to David Huff, President of Progressive Pumps, "Magnatex Pumps fits very well with our base of industrial and chemical plant customers in the Houston market. Magnatex is recognized as the industry leader for its Magnetic Drive, sealless pumps. Further, we are excited to partner with Magnantex. Magnatex pumps are manufactured in Houston and we look forward to the relationship with Bob Pauley, Vice President of Magnatex, and Bo Kothmann, Regional Sales Manager."



Progressive Pumps is celebrating its 35th year of serving industrial and chemical plant customers with the "The Right Pump. The Right Repair. On Time."



