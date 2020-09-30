NEWS: RYPOS releases CARB Verified Diesel Particulate Filter for Carrier X4 models 7300 and 7500

FRANKLIN, Mass., Sep 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- RYPOS, Inc., developer, and manufacturer of advanced exhaust filtration systems that reduce particulate matter (PM) from diesel engines, is pleased to announce the release of an active, self-cleaning Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) for Carrier X4 models 7300 and 7500, 2013 and newer.



The California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations require that engines < 25 HP must meet T4F standards seven years after the engine Model Year (MY 2020 and beyond). Since their release in 2013 the Carrier X4 models have been powered by engines rated < 25hp. To continue to operate legally in the State of California, the 2013 models must be CARB compliant by December 31, 2020.



The Rypos DPF for Carrier X4 series TRU's is a the most cost-effective way to meet CARB's Level 3+ PM reduction standards. The Rypos Active DPF monitors time and back pressure and automatically initiates regeneration requiring no driver intervention while ensuring that the filter is clean independent of exhaust temperature.



The X4 DPF is designed for efficient retrofit, with a simple replacement of the existing exhaust system. Once installed, the Transport Refrigeration Units (TRUs) are CARB compliant for life. Rypos has an installed base of over 12,000 filters on a variety of Thermo King and Carrier TRU's. The filters are utilized by large national refrigerated fleets as well as small owner-operators and supported by a trained nationwide dealer network.



RYPOS (www.rypos.com/) is a privately held company with operations in Franklin, Massachusetts. They have designed and developed several leading-edge diesel exhaust filtration products for small and large engines that utilize their patented electrical regeneration strategy and technology.



