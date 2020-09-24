NEWS: UniConverter Celebrates 11th Anniversary

VANCOUVER, Canada, Sep 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Wondershare UniConverter has reached a milestone as the software celebrates 11 years of providing professional and reliable video converting technology. Through Wondershare UniConverter offerings, hundreds of countries and millions of people enjoy convenient and professional video conversion services.



Because professional-level media conversions required expensive equipment and bulky and resource-intensive software applications, converting the videos was not friendly for everyone. Wondershare observed a need to provide the customer with the video converter that easy to use.



In 2009 the Wondershare released the Video Converter (now Wondershare UniConverter), a product that provides powerful video conversing and easy to use. With continuous advancements, the software has evolved from a video convert function to a multifunctional video toolbox, including video editing, compression, transcoding, merging, burning discs, and more.



Mr. Wu, who is the Product Manager for UniConverter, explained the process as: "From simple video conversions to expert-level post-production projects, UniConverter can do all types media treatments professionally, even consumers with least or no technical background."



Learn more at: https://videoconverter.wondershare.com/



"UniConverter's fast conversion speed, high-quality output, and additional features packed under a single roof make the application a perfect video conversion software for everyone," said 10TopTenReviews, one of the top tech websites popular for its genuine and unbiased evaluations.



A review by one of the UniConverter customers, Lacruz, stated: "I'm a graphic designer, and I need to convert videos on a regular basis. Last year I came across UniConverter, and haven't experienced any issue since then." He further added, "Once I got stuck with something, and the customer support people patiently guided me through the troubleshooting process. I highly recommend this software!"



To meet customers' online conversion needs, Wondershare UniConverter also releases an online video converter solution called Online UniConverter that have equally efficient as its desktop version: https://www.media.io/



About Wondershare:



Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. Learn more at: https://www.wondershare.com/



